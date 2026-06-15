Family Entertainment Group, LLC appoints industry veteran Nick DiMatteo, ICAE as senior vice president, equipment operations & strategy

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group, LLC FEG, one of the nation’s premier operators of family entertainment centers, today announced the appointment of Nick DiMatteo, ICAE as Senior Vice President, Equipment Operations & Strategy. DiMatteo brings more than 25 years of amusement and entertainment industry experience and will join the company on June 8, 2026.

The hire reflects FEG’s strategic posture in 2026 – a year defined by accelerating portfolio growth, expansion into new venue categories and geographies, and deliberate investment in the operational leadership required to scale with confidence. As FEG grows its footprint of managed locations, ensuring that guest experience and equipment performance scale alongside it has become a defining priority. DiMatteo’s appointment directly addresses that need.

In this newly created role, DiMatteo will lead equipment operations and strategic initiatives across FEG’s growing portfolio, overseeing game performance optimization, operational systems, and execution standards that protect and elevate the brand at every location.

“Nick is the kind of hire that changes what’s possible operationally. When you’re managing game rooms across a portfolio of FEGʼs size – and growing – the margin for error on equipment performance is near zero.ˮ said Rex Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Family Entertainment Group, LLC. “Nick has spent 25 years building the systems, standards, and instincts that close that margin. The depth of experience he brings, from

route operations all the way through Dave & Buster’s national portfolio, is exactly what this role demands. We’re thrilled to have him.”

DiMatteo’s career in the amusement industry spans more than two decades across multiple segments of the business. He began in multi-unit food and beverage management before transitioning into amusement with Namco Cybertainment, where he held roles in both in-line stores and route operations. He later joined Tricorp Amusements, rising to Northeast Director of Operations before departing in 2011 to join Dave & Buster’s. As Director of Amusement Strategy at Dave & Buster’s, DiMatteo led programs designed to drive amusement sales and operational efficiencies across the company’s full national portfolio, one of the most operationally complex environments in the industry.

Most recently, DiMatteo served as Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Pinnacle Entertainment Group, a consultancy providing design, operational, and mentorship support to amusement-related organizations across the United States and internationally. He holds the IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive

ICAE designation, one of the amusement industry’s most respected professional credentials.

Nick shared “Every day is a job interview. Itʼs an opportunity to put your best foot forward.ˮ