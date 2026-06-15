Dollywood extends public employee appreciation days offer to celebrate America’s Veterans, first responders and teachers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of Dollywood’s long-standing promotions has been extended into the summer to thank those who work tirelessly each day to serve our country and communities. Dollywood’s Public Employee Appreciation Days has been a popular promotion this season, with qualifying guests from across the country taking advantage of this special offer.

In honor of these guests, Dollywood officials have extended the Public Employee Appreciation Days program until June 28, allowing eligible guests the opportunity to buy one-day Dollywood admission tickets online for just $59 plus tax.

The exclusive offer can be purchased online at Dollywood.com/PublicEmployee for a limited time and is valid for use through June 28. Members of the military, first responders, school system employees, government employees and medical employees nationwide who have verified their employment status through ID.me are eligible for the offer. Verified public employees may purchase up to six $59 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood theme park as part of the program.

Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show takes on a patriotic theme to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary as it takes to the skies as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15-Aug. 2). Other guest favorites—”Gazillion Bubble Show” and “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” — also return for playful family fun.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 14-Oct. 31) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 6–Jan. 3, 2027)—wraps up the park’s 2026 season with 6 million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm, joyful atmosphere guests look forward to each year.