As America approaches 250, community mural preserves memories of the Ohio Valley’s lost amusement park

CHESTER, W.Va. — As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, a unique community art project in the Ohio Valley is preserving a different kind of history: the memories, traditions, and stories of the families who spent generations enjoying one of the region’s most beloved destinations, Rock Springs Park.

Currently being created in Chester, West Virginia, the large-scale mural is transforming nearly 1,000 community handprints, signatures, drawings, and messages into a permanent public artwork honoring Rock Springs Park, the historic amusement park that welcomed visitors from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia from 1897 until 1970.

The project is being led by Pittsburgh native and internationally recognized muralist Kyle Holbrook in partnership with Montani Outreach.

For generations, Pittsburgh families had Kennywood. Throughout the Upper Ohio Valley, families created similar memories at Rock Springs Park. Long before Disney World and modern theme parks, Rock Springs Park served as a gathering place where families celebrated milestones, attended church picnics, enjoyed summer outings, experienced first dates, and created memories that would last a lifetime.

More than fifty years after the park’s closing, those stories are being brought back to life through public art.

“As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, it’s important to remember that our nation’s history is not only found in famous landmarks and history books,” said Holbrook. “It’s also found in places like Rock Springs Park, where generations of families came together and built memories that became part of the identity of an entire region.”

The mural began with participation from nearly 1,000 students, families, and community members who contributed handprints, messages, and artwork to the underpainting. Those contributions are now being incorporated into a final mural depicting scenes inspired by the park’s rich history and lasting impact on the Ohio Valley.

The project provides a rare opportunity to capture history in the making while also documenting the memories of residents who experienced Rock Springs Park firsthand.