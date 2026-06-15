Universal Orlando Resort to debut new nighttime spectacular, “Universal Celestial Goodnight” at Universal Epic Universe Starting July 7

ORLANDO — This summer, Universal Orlando Resort will invite guests to cap off their day of world-class thrills at the groundbreaking Universal Epic Universe theme park with a new nighttime spectacular,Universal Celestial Goodnight. Running nightly beginning Tuesday, July 7, the must-see show will envelop all of Celestial Park into a captivating display of dancing fountains, breathtaking lighting effects, and a spectacular fireworks finale that will illuminate the nighttime sky.

Developed by Universal’s award-winning entertainment team, Universal Celestial Goodnight pays tribute to the inspiring characters and adventures found within the portals of Epic Universe – from the playful fun of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the soaring excitement of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, to the magical adventures of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and the legendary Universal Monsters of Dark Universe. With nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, over 350 larger-than-life fountains, and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park, guests will watch as every inch of the vibrant world from Luna to Apollo glistens with meticulous choreography set to a high-energy musical score – all culminating with jaw-dropping fireworks that will serve as an epic farewell after an action-packed day at the park.