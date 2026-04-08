Meow Wolf names Matthew Henick as chief executive officer

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf, the immersive entertainment company that transforms art, storytelling, and technology into world-bending experiences, today announced that Matthew Henick has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective April 27, 2026. The announcement comes at a defining moment for the company: Meow Wolf is preparing to open its highly anticipated Los Angeles exhibition late this year, its largest and most ambitious yet, as well as a future New York City exhibition slated for late 2027.

“Matthew brings a remarkable combination of media, technology, and immersive experience leadership at exactly the right moment for Meow Wolf,” said Christopher Sobecki, Chair of the Board. “With the company expanding both its geographic footprint as well as its new media presence beyond the four-walls, the board is confident he is the right leader to build on Meow Wolf’s artistic foundation while guiding its growth in a rapidly-evolving entertainment landscape.”

Henick brings an exceptional background at the intersection of technology, creative media, and immersive storytelling. He joins Meow Wolf from The Trade Desk, where he served as Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, overseeing the development of Ventura TV OS and OpenPass, the company’s bold push to reshape how the world watches and navigates streaming content. Prior to that, he was CEO of Deep Voodoo, the groundbreaking creative AI and visual effects studio founded by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. He previously led Metaverse Development at Epic Games, where he drove strategy for Fortnite’s immersive digital world and partnerships with companies including LEGO Group and WPP. Earlier in his career, he served as VP of Content Strategy and Planning and Product Marketing at Meta/Facebook, and Head of BuzzFeed Studio, where he built and scaled some of the most-watched video content on the internet.

“The first time I walked through a Meow Wolf exhibition, I felt wonder and connection — to the art, to the strangers around me, and the artists who create these miracle places,” said Henick. “My job is to make sure millions more people get to feel that, whether they walk through our portals or encounter Meow Wolf in entirely new ways.”

A Los Angeles resident, Henick is deeply embedded in the creative and technology communities that will be central to Meow Wolf’s continued growth. His experience building entertainment platforms at the intersection of content, technology, and audience, most recently in the television and streaming space, dovetails with Meow Wolf’s vision for where the experience economy is headed.

Henick holds a Master of Fine Arts from USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program, School of Cinematic Arts, a Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Technology and Society from Stanford University, and a Master’s Degree in Digital Media Studies, also from Stanford. He is also a first-generation technology entrepreneur, having co-founded MobileSmarts in 2000, one of the first and largest ringtone companies in the United States.

When Meow Wolf undertook its CEO search in May of 2025, Rebecca Campbell, a member of Meow Wolf’s Board of Directors, stepped in as Interim CEO to provide steady leadership during the process. Campbell was an active participant on the search committee, helping to define the vision for the role and ensuring Meow Wolf took the time needed to find the ideal candidate.

“Rebecca brought exactly the kind of strategic, experienced hand this moment called for,” said Sobecki. “She protected the integrity of the search, kept the organization focused, and made sure we didn’t settle. Meow Wolf is a better company for her leadership, and we’re fortunate she’ll remain part of it.”

Campbell will continue to serve on Meow Wolf’s board of directors, which she joined in March 2024 after a long, distinguished career in media, including 26 years at Disney.