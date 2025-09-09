Bubble Planet: an immersive experience is making its Dallas debut this Fall

DALLAS, Texas — Continuing its successful global campaign to bring play, joy and inspiration to the world, Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience, has selected the Dallas market for its next debut. A spherical interactive experience that promises to challenge your imagination and awaken your inner child, Bubble Planet is set to arrive at Grapevine Mills this October.

Bubble Planet is co-produced by Exhibition Hub – curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions and family entertainment globally – in partnership with Merlin Entertainments, a world leader in branded entertainment destinations – and Fever – the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform. This Bubble Planet sits alongside Merlin’s existing attractions of SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine Mills.

In this multisensory experience, visitors will travel through fantastical, interactive landscapes and explore imaginary metaverses filled with unique optical illusions and stunning photo opportunities. Bubble Planet opens to the public at Grapevine Mills — a top retail and entertainment destination in Grapevine, Texas, ranked #8 on USA TODAY’s 2025 list of top U.S. malls. Tickets are now on sale.

Moving between 12 uniquely themed rooms, including two exciting new additions: the Hanging Balloons Room and the Kaleidoscope Room, guests will explore an immersive journey designed to awaken emotions and ignite the senses. From the bubble bath ball pit to a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, the Grapevine location offers more wonder than ever before. The combination of colors, lasers, lights, and bubbles, enhanced by 360-degree projection technology and an interactive soaring virtual reality, promises a magical experience that invites every guest to release their inner child.

“We constantly strive to create experiences that instill a sense of wonder and play in our guests. Bubble Planet more than delivers on this mission,” says John Zaller, Executive Producer of Exhibition Hub. “We couldn’t be happier to bring this fantastical experience to Grapevine and the Dallas market this year.”

This experience is suitable for all ages. Tickets are available for purchase at bubble- planet.com, starting at $22.90 for adults and $17.90 for children. VIP tickets will also be available.