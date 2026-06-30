Seder Group and ProFun launch SPOC

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Seder Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading operations, maintenance, and facilities management companies, and ProFun, the global leader in attractions operations advisory and management, today announced the formation of SPOC (The Seder ProFun Operating Company), a new Saudi-born operating platform established to support the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding entertainment, tourism, cultural, and sports sectors.

Created in response to the unprecedented growth of destination development across Saudi Arabia, SPOC delivers a fully integrated operating solution for theme parks, water parks, museums, visitor attractions, family entertainment centers, sports venues, observation decks, and other guest-facing destinations. The company combines ProFun’s decades of global attractions expertise with Seder Group’s extensive Saudi infrastructure, workforce capabilities, and operational resources.

Saudi Arabia is currently developing one of the most ambitious destination portfolios in the world under Vision 2030. As new projects move from planning and construction toward opening and operation, owners and developers require operating partners capable of delivering world-class guest experiences while managing complex operational, technical, workforce, and compliance requirements.

SPOC was established to meet that need.

“Saudi Arabia is creating a new generation of destinations that will welcome millions of visitors from around the world,” said Salah Elatrash, Partner at ProFun and Co-Founder of SPOC. “These destinations require an operator that understands both global best practices and the realities of operating within the Kingdom. SPOC brings together international attractions expertise and local operational capability under one accountable platform.”

Unlike traditional consulting firms or fragmented service providers, SPOC delivers end-to-end operational support across the full attraction lifecycle, including operational planning, design support, pre-opening readiness, recruitment, training, facilities management, technical services, commercial operations, technology integration, compliance, security, and ongoing venue management.

The company offers flexible engagement models ranging from pre-opening support to full turnkey operations and long-term management contracts.

“SPOC represents a powerful combination of capabilities,” said Serge T. Boyadjian, VP Operations at Seder Group. “By combining Seder’s established presence, workforce, and infrastructure with ProFun’s global attractions experience, we have created an operating platform specifically designed for the Kingdom’s next generation of destinations.”

Seder Group brings more than four decades of experience delivering operations, maintenance, facilities management, environmental services, ICT, healthcare support, and workforce solutions across Saudi Arabia. With over 28,000 employees and extensive experience supporting government entities, industrial operators, hospitality projects, and major developments, Seder provides the scale and local capability required to support large and complex projects.

ProFun is the world’s only company dedicated exclusively to attractions operations advisory and management. Since 1980, the firm has supported more than 500 projects across over 50 countries, including theme parks, water parks, museums, visitor attractions, branded experiences, expositions, and sports venues. The company has played key roles in the planning, opening, training, and management of some of the industry’s most recognized destinations.

Together, the two organizations have created a uniquely positioned operating company capable of supporting projects from concept through long-term operation.

SPOC’s service offering includes:

Strategy and operational planning

Design and development support

Pre-opening readiness and mobilization

Recruitment, training, and workforce management

Facilities management and technical services

Operations management and venue oversight

Commercial and revenue optimization

Health, safety, risk, and compliance programs

Security management

Technology and systems integration

Auditing, advisory, and owner representation services

The company will focus on supporting projects across Saudi Arabia’s entertainment, tourism, cultural, and sports sectors, helping developers and owners transform world-class destinations into successful, sustainable operations.

As Vision 2030 continues to reshape the Kingdom’s visitor economy, SPOC aims to serve as a long-term operating partner for both public and private sector projects seeking operational excellence, workforce development, and exceptional guest experiences.