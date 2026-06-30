Angel Studios debuts official trailer for “Hershey”

Angel Studios today unveiled the trailer for its new original film HERSHEY which follows the story of how one couple’s vision started a chocolate empire – and through it, changed the world.

Starring Finn Wittrock (The Big Short, Don’t Move, American Horror Story) and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, True Detective, San Andreas), the upcoming film explores the extraordinary history of chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey and his beloved wife Catherine, revealing how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today.

It is a must-see movie for chocolate-lovers and fans alike. Directed by Mark Waters, the movie is set to release at Thanksgiving, making it the perfect family film to enjoy around the holiday.

Release Date: In Theaters Thanksgiving 2026

Directed by: Mark Waters

Screenplay by: Bubba Fulcher, Will Hardy, Timothy Michael Hayes

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, Heléne Yorke

Additional Information: A Dandelion Media production in partnership with the Hershey Entities (The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company) and in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group and RCM3 with UTA Independent Film Group will be representing worldwide rights.