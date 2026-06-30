Eastern States Exposition welcomes Mary Lee Walsh as executive assistant to the president and chief executive officer

Mary Lee Walsh of Springfield, Mass., has started a full-time venture as Executive Assistant to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eastern States Exposition (ESE). In this role, she will provide high-level administrative, operational and strategic support to the CEO and Executive Office. She will be a trusted partner and ensure seamless daily operations, proactive coordination and clean communication across the organization.

“Creating community and being a people person are my strengths,” said Walsh. “My ability to connect with others, my organized nature and foresight will all serve me well in this role.”

Walsh earned her bachelor’s degree in social science from Providence College in Providence, R.I. She also spent time studying abroad in London, England, through Richmond American University. Prior to joining ESE, Walsh’s career history prepared her to be a partner to senior executives, supporting them across complex, high-visibility industries.

As the Associate Director of Philanthropy at Shriner’s Children’s New England in Springfield, Mass., she managed a portfolio of donors, oversaw confidential records and built relationships to advance the organization’s mission. She gained experience in major event management, taking responsibility for guest registration, logistics and leadership briefings for the organization’s 100th anniversary gala.

At Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Mass., Walsh was Assistant Director of Alumni Relations and Engagement. During this time, she drafted executive communications, planned and executive more than 30 alumni events annually and collaborated with the president’s office, university leadership and the alumni community to cultivate strategic partnerships on behalf of the institution.

Other roles that have prepared Walsh well for ESE include Associate Operations Manager at Cap & Hitch of New England, Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts, Director of Constituent Services for the Office of State Senator Eric Lesser and a Director’s Assistant for Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009) in Hollywood, Cali.

Walsh is known for her philanthropic efforts outside of the workplace; she has served on the boards of directors for Dress for Success of Western Mass. and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Western Mass. She has volunteered her time with Special Olympics Massachusetts, read-aloud programs through Springfield Public Schools and The Hole in The Wall Gang Camp.

When asked what about the position and broader organization attracted her to ESE, Walsh stated, “A fair means bringing joy to people in the same way entertainment always does, and that brings my story full circle. The opportunity to support visionary leadership and contribute to an organization with a rich history and far-reaching impact is one I am honored to embrace.”

Of Walsh, ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said, “I am excited to welcome Mary Lee to the Eastern States Exposition team. She has a great deal of experience across a range of industries, and I am looking forward to working closely with her.” ESE’s staff welcomes Mary Lee Walsh as a valued member of the Executive Office, and wishes her predecessor, Laura Kalisz, a happy retirement following a cherished five years at the organization.