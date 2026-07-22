First rescued belugas from Marineland of Canada arrive safely to new homes in the United States

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Six beluga whales from Canada have safely arrived in the United States – the first in a coordinated, international rescue effort. The whales are part of a large pod of 30 belugas living at Marineland of Canada, a closed marine park that can no longer support their ongoing care. Several aquariums, all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), were invited to explore a rescue solution for the whales earlier this year. The aquariums were sought out because of their deep knowledge of the species, expert animal care and previous rescue experience.

In specialized, cold-water containers, the belugas were transported both by truck and plane to aquariums in Chicago and San Antonio, Texas. Veterinarians specializing in marine mammal medicine and animal care specialists accompanied the whales on the trip – constantly alongside the belugas to look after them.

Receiving facilities Shedd Aquarium and SeaWorld San Antonio are currently working around the clock to look after the rescued whales, provide immediate care and acclimate them to their new homes. While the whales have arrived safely, transports of this magnitude are difficult, and experts are guarded but hopeful as observations continue.

“This moment marks the next chapter for these rescued belugas,” said Dr. Karisa Tang, lead veterinarian and vice president of animal health at Shedd Aquarium. “Now that they are here, the full attention of our care and veterinary teams is on getting to know these whales and providing whatever supplemental support, treatment and care we can to help them acclimate to their new home.”

Additional aquariums taking in rescued whales from the park include Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Diego, and Oceanografic Valencia in Spain, pending their government authorizations. Mystic Aquarium, though not taking in any belugas, has been supporting this rescue by providing additional capacity and expertise.