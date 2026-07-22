Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park launches Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center

GILROY, Calif. — Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates Gilroy Gardens under lease with the City of Gilroy, is proud to announce the launch of Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center, a newly-branded outdoor event destination with a new dedicated website, www.HeckerPassEvents.com.

This represents a significant strategic milestone for the organization, expanding the use of its leased property to serve new audiences while supporting the long-term sustainability of its nonprofit mission. While Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center is located on the same property as Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, it will be marketed and operated as a distinct destination focused on picnics, festivals, concerts, consumer and trade shows, corporate events, community programs, and other special experiences.

Supporting the Park’s Educational Mission

The milestone represents the realization of a long-standing vision of the Gilroy Gardens Board of Directors and leadership teams to maximize the value of the organization’s existing property through complementary uses that extend beyond the traditional theme park operating model.

By establishing Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, Inc. is creating opportunities to strengthen partnerships with community groups, nonprofit organizations, and businesses; increase year-round activation of the property; and diversify revenue streams that support the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit organization and its mission.

“The launch of Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center represents an important strategic investment in the future of our organization,” said Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park and Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center. “This initiative allows us to maximize the potential of an incredible community asset while continuing to invest in the future of Gilroy Gardens and the educational experiences we provide for children and families.”



Unlike many nonprofit cultural and educational organizations that rely primarily on charitable contributions and grants, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park has long embraced a sustainable model that generates earned revenue to support its mission. The addition of Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center builds upon that strategy by creating a complementary line of business that serves new audiences while helping fund the organization’s educational programming, horticultural stewardship, community partnerships, and long-term financial sustainability.



At the same time, the organization is expanding its philanthropic efforts through its recently announced Advancement Office, creating new opportunities for charitable giving from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. Together, these initiatives strengthen Gilroy Gardens’ diversified funding model by growing both earned and contributed revenue to ensure the long-term sustainability of its nonprofit mission.



By thoughtfully expanding how the property serves the community, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is investing in the long-term preservation of one of California’s most unique nonprofit destinations while creating new opportunities for community engagement and economic activity throughout the region.

A Beautiful Venue for Unforgettable Events

Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center offers a refreshing outdoor destination where open skies, natural beauty, and unforgettable events come together. The venue currently features Arbor Pavilion, a flexible 28,800-square-foot covered area accommodating up to 2,000 guests, and The Grove, a beautiful 2+ acre tree-lined field ideal for festivals, concerts, picnics, corporate retreats, and community events.

Throughout 2026, the venue will continue hosting events while undergoing rehabilitation and expansion between scheduled bookings. Enhancements are expected to be completed late this year, introducing new guest amenities and event infrastructure while preserving the property’s natural beauty for 2027.

Upcoming events include the Gilroy Garlic Festival (July 24, 25 & 26) and the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s Garlic City Car Show & Harvest Festival (September 19), with many more community gatherings, corporate events, concerts, and special occasions to come.