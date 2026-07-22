Gardaland Resort Launches Minecraft Meet The Mobs — an Italian exclusive event, coming to real life for the first time this summer

An iconic opening ceremony triggered a spectacular cascade of colourful pixelated blocks, officially launching Minecraft Meet the Mobs, the new limited-time event that, until 28 August, brings Minecraft-inspired fun to Gardaland Resort, where guests can meet Minecraft mobs in real life, explore themed experiences and enjoy a day of family fun together for all ages.

For summer 2026, Gardaland Resort is the only destination in Italy and one of only two attractions in Europe, where guests can experience Minecraft Meet the Mobs which is available simultaneously exclusively at Alton Towers Resort in the United Kingdom.

The event was officially opened by the iconic mobs of the world-renowned video game, welcomed like true celebrities by visitors eager for selfies, smiles and unforgettable encounters. The Minecraft character Steve, and iconic mobs the creeper, the chicken jockey and others were brought to Gardaland to meet their community in the real world, creating an experience inspired by one of the most beloved games of recent memory and centred on connection, play and shared experiences.

From today, Gardaland visitors can enjoy a Minecraft experience and take part in some of the ridiculously fun adventures that have made the game famous around the world while meeting their favourite Minecraft mobs. An adventure designed to be shared with friends, family, fellow gamers and Minecraft fans alike, where the iconically blocky world is celebrated through playful real-world moments.

Much more than simply a video game, Minecraft is a global creative platform built around creativity, exploration and sharing, connecting millions of people through the creation of worlds, adventures and ever-new stories unfolding. These values are naturally reflected in the experience at Gardaland Resort, where play becomes an opportunity for connection and active participation.

The journey begins at the Minecraft Hub, the beating heart of the event, where guests can take souvenir photos, enjoy themed snacks and drinks – from TNT Exploding Popcorn to Minecraft ice cream sticks – and immediately get a feel for the playful spirit of the game.

From here, guests can embark on the Baby Mobs Trail, an interactive adventurespanning six different areas of the Gardaland Park. The experience leads visitors through Minecraft-inspired environments inhabited by the adorable baby mobs. It is a stamp-collecting interactive quest designed to encourage exploration, discovery and active participation, making every visit a fun and creative adventure for everyone.

From the baby panda scene to the baby pig dwelling, passing through baby cats, wolves, chicks and the Portal Trail, the experience becomes a live mission to discover some of the most beloved creatures from the video game, with interactive special effects and plenty of fun along the way.

Guests who complete the Baby Mobs Trail challenge and collect all the baby mobs will be able to redeem an exclusive in-game digital reward, a uniquely cute and perfectly pink baby axolotl hat!

The Minecraft Hub plays host to a variety of interactive event activities inspired by the Minecraft world, including Mob Hunt, Zombie Freeze, creeper Countdown and baby mob Footsteps. Within a dedicated area, guests and fans can take part in dynamic, collaborative challenges designed to encourage fun and teamwork.

Among the most anticipated highlights are the exclusive Meet & Greets with Steve, the creeper and the chicken jockey at the Minecraft Hub. Running until 28 August, fans will have the opportunity to meet some of the game’s most iconic mobs in person, take a souvenir photo and enjoy a real-world experience inspired by Minecraft.

The experience is completed by a special selection of official Minecraft merchandise, available to purchase at the onsite store throughout the duration of the event.

With Minecraft Meet the Mobs, Gardaland Resort once again reinforces its ability to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Italy, celebrating one of the world’s most beloved video games through a live adventure for guests that brings together fun, creativity and shared experiences.Luisa Forestali, Go To Market Director at Gardaland, said: “Hosting Minecraft Meet the Mobs means celebrating a universe that has become part of the lives of millions of people through a real-world experience where guests can meet their favourite mobs in person for the very first time. This experience has been designed not only for those who already know and love the world of Minecraft, but also for first-time visitors: our goal is to create an opportunity for playful discovery that everyone can enjoy. Being selected as one of only two European destinations to host the event further confirms Gardaland Resort’s position as a benchmark for internationally renowned entertainment experiences. It is especially meaningful to see different generations coming together in the same place to have fun side by side: these are the moments when entertainment truly becomes connection, lasting memories and shared experiences.”