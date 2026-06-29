Summer takes shape across Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels with a slate of exciting, limited-time experiences exclusive for hotel guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels are joining the summer fun with a lineup of limited-time offerings across its 11 resort hotels, now through August 10. From can’t-miss themed displays and menu items to special perks, these hotel experiences complement the seasonal entertainment across the theme parks – making Universal Orlando the place to visit this summer.



The centerpiece of this summer’s hotel offerings is brand-new, must-see sand sculptures on display in each hotel lobby. Crafted from 600 to 1,200 pounds of sand and taking up to 10 hours to complete, each larger-than-life installation creates a memorable, photo-worthy welcome for guests and is inspired by fan-favorite Universal characters and experiences, including:

Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel: How to Train Your Dragon

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: Jaws

Hard Rock Hotel: Ghostbusters

Loews Royal Pacific Resort: Kung Fu Panda

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort: Jaws

Universal Aventura Hotel: Back to the Future

Universal Stella Nova Resort: E.T.

Universal Terra Luna Resort: Dark Universe

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Shrek

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites: Trolls

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites: Shrek



Hotel guests can also enjoy a delicious menu of summer-inspired food and beverages that include everything from refreshing cocktails – like the Mischief Mixer at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, complete with vodka, lemon juice, pineapple juice and grenadine – to tasty summer snacks, like fried funnel cake sticks at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Guests staying at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort can enjoy extra summer activities with special poolside experiences on Saturday nights beginning at 6:30 p.m. that include a live DJ, poolside games, giveaways and more.

This summer also brings a new theme park benefit to all Universal hotel guests, who can now enjoy exclusive character meet-and-greets at Universal Studios Florida every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – in addition to existing benefits such as Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation.

The summer activities across Universal Orlando’s hotels are just part of the excitement awaiting guests across the destination this season. In the theme parks, guests can enjoy a collection of limited-time, cinematic-inspired experiences that include can’t-miss photo ops, special character meet-and-greets, interactive activations, an assortment of new menu and merchandise items, and the return of fan-favorite seasonal entertainment (on select nights) – including Universal Mega Movie Parade, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Also, due to popular demand, Universal has added 11 extra dates for Volcano Bay Nights this summer, giving guests more opportunity to experience the water park after dark as they enjoy low wait times at Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions, appearances by beloved characters, exclusive food and beverage, and more.