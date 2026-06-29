Lake Compounce celebrates America’s 250th birthday with All-American Summer

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce is inviting families to celebrate America’s 250th birthday during the park’s historic 180th season with the debut of its new All-American Summer Celebration. The summer-long event is jam packed with patriotic entertainment, fireworks, drone shows, specialty food offerings, military appreciation, and more.

Designed to blend classic American traditions with unforgettable summer thrills, the All-American Summer Celebration transforms America’s First Amusement Park into a tribute to the nation’s past, present and future and will run from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, August 22.

The celebration will feature:

Fireworks – Lake Compounce’s beloved fireworks shows are back and take over the sky above the lake on July 3 & 4 at 9:30PM and then every single Saturday at 9PM from July 11 through August 15.

– Lake Compounce’s beloved fireworks shows are back and take over the sky above the lake on July 3 & 4 at 9:30PM and then every single Saturday at 9PM from July 11 through August 15. Military Appreciation – Active-duty, retired, and veteran military members will receive free admission during the entire All-American Summer Celebration. Plus, they can also receive discounted tickets at just $32.99 available for up to three friends or family members. Both offers can be redeemed online or at the park’s Main Gate with valid military ID.

– Active-duty, retired, and veteran military members will receive free admission during the entire All-American Summer Celebration. Plus, they can also receive discounted tickets at just $32.99 available for up to three friends or family members. Both offers can be redeemed online or at the park’s Main Gate with valid military ID. Drone Shows – More than 300 drones take to the night sky with unique designs created especially for the park. Shows will take place on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 beginning at 8PM above the lake.

– More than 300 drones take to the night sky with unique designs created especially for the park. Shows will take place on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 beginning at 8PM above the lake. DJ Beach Parties – The beach is bumping on Friday and Saturday night before each drone show as a DJ takes over offering high energy music, dancing, and more.

– The beach is bumping on Friday and Saturday night before each drone show as a DJ takes over offering high energy music, dancing, and more. Decade Dance Nights – Every Friday is a new decade in the Carousel Pavilion as guests take musical journey through American’s top hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s.

– Every Friday is a new decade in the Carousel Pavilion as guests take musical journey through American’s top hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Pie-Eating Contests – Every Friday at 3:30PM, guests of all ages go head-to-head in friendly pie-eating competitions at the Kiddie Land Stage for bragging rights and sweet rewards.

– Every Friday at 3:30PM, guests of all ages go head-to-head in friendly pie-eating competitions at the Kiddie Land Stage for bragging rights and sweet rewards. Live Americana Entertainment – Throughout the park, guests can expect to be delighted by a variety of live performers including a barbershop quartet and roaming vintage-inspired characters from 1846.

“Celebrating America’s 250th birthday during our 180th season creates a truly unique opportunity for families to come together and make memories,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager of Lake Compounce. “As we honor this historic milestone for our country, we are proud to recognize the men and women who have served our nation by offering free admission to active-duty military members and veterans.”

The All-American Summer Celebration is included with park admission and Season Passes. Families can experience more than 50 rides and attractions, including award-winning wooden coaster Boulder Dash and Connecticut’s Largest Water Park, Crocodile Cove.