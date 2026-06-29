Bingemans unveils Typhoon Twister Waterslide Tower as Big Splash expands to 13 waterslides for Summer 2026

KITCHENER, Ontario — Bingemans is turning up the intensity this summer with the launch of Typhoon Twister, the newest and most action-packed addition to Big Splash, Waterloo Region’s largest outdoor waterpark.

The all-new Typhoon Twister waterslide tower introduces four unique high-speed waterslides featuring twists, turns, drops, racing elements and spinning experiences, expanding Big Splash’s slide lineup from nine to 13 attractions.

“Typhoon Twister was designed to bring a completely new level of energy to Big Splash,” says Michelle Playfair, General Manager at Bingemans. “It’s fast, competitive and unpredictable. Every ride offers a different experience, giving guests a reason to ride again and again.”

Built for thrill seekers, each of the tower’s four flumes delivers a distinct ride profile. Guests can race friends’ side-by-side on the rally racer lanes or spiral through two giant flying saucer elements that send riders sweeping from side to side before launching them into an exhilarating splashdown.

Designed with repeat-ride excitement in mind, the attraction encourages guests to experience all four slides and discover their favourite. With sharp turns, sudden drops and dynamic spinning features, Typhoon Twister is poised to become Big Splash’s signature thrill attraction for Summer 2026 and beyond.

The new tower represents one of the most significant investments in Big Splash in recent years, adding both capacity and excitement while further enhancing Bingemans’ reputation as a premier summer destination. The waterpark is part of the broader Bingemans resort experience, which also includes camping, mini-golf, bowling, dining experiences and other family entertainment attractions.

“Summer is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and Typhoon Twister gives guests another exciting way to make the most of their day at Bingemans,” says Playfair. “Whether families spend the afternoon at Big Splash, enjoy a round of mini-golf, stay overnight at the campground or take in one of our special events, we’re continuing to build a destination where guests can create their own perfect summer adventure.”

In addition to the new tower, Big Splash features a heated wave pool, a splash area, private cabana rentals and popular seasonal programming, including Rave Swim Nights and Dive-In Movie Nights.

To ensure a safe riding experience, guests must be at least 42 inches tall to ride Typhoon Twister.