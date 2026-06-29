Six Flags Great Adventure continues restoration of historic runaway train

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure is continuing the restoration of one of the park’s most cherished attractions, bringing Runaway Train back to its roots. As part of the ongoing restoration, the historic coaster has been repainted in one of its classic color schemes, honoring the attraction that has created lasting memories for generations of guests since the park opened in 1974.

Originally debuting during Six Flags Great Adventure’s inaugural season, Runaway Train quickly became one of the park’s defining attractions. More than five decades later, the restoration celebrates the coaster’s enduring legacy while preserving an important piece of the park’s history for future generations.

“Runaway Train is more than a roller coaster. It’s part of the story of Six Flags Great Adventure,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales & Marketing at Six Flags Great Adventure. “As we continue investing in the future of our park, we’re equally committed to preserving the attractions that helped shape it. Restoring the ride’s classic appearance is an exciting step in honoring that legacy while ensuring it continues to create memories for generations to come.”

The restoration comes during an exciting period of investment across Six Flags Great Adventure. Alongside the debut of Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk and construction of the park’s record-breaking 2027 roller coaster, the continued restoration of Runaway Train demonstrates the park’s commitment to preserving the attractions that have helped define its legacy while continuing to build its future.

Guests can experience the restored Runaway Train, included with park admission, memberships, and Season Passes.