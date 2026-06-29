Monster Mini Golf levels up guest experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monster Mini Golf has recently developed and launched a new custom brandmobile app and a connected digital experience platform designed to deliver more interactive gameplay, personalized engagement, and streamlined guest experiences at locations nationwide.

The glow-in-the-dark entertainment brand recently introduced gamified features that allow guests to track scores, reserve birthday parties, purchase special promotions, and stay connected with the Monster Mini Golf experience before, during, and after their visit. The app also syncs with a newly developed proprietary waitlist software which provides live waitlist updates and allows guests to join the list from their home, office, or while out and about. Further helping guests spend less time standing in line and more time enjoying the glow-in-the-dark attractions.

The mobile app is part of a larger technology ecosystem built specifically for the Monster Mini Golf franchise system, combining mobile engagement, CRM automation, customer data intelligence, self-service booking tools, and integrated marketing systems into one centralized platform.

The company’s evolving CRM and marketing platform is designed to create a more connected guest journey across mobile, online, and in-venue touchpoints while supporting automated engagement and data-driven marketing initiatives systemwide.

“This isn’t about an app—it’s about evolution,” says Chris King, President of Monster Entertainment. “Today’s families live in a digital-first world, and they expect their entertainment to keep up. By merging online convenience with our in-store experience, we’re creating the future of family fun.”

The investment also supports operational improvements at the franchise level, including streamlined guest communication, improved flow management, and more efficient event booking tools. As part of that evolution, Monster Mini Golf is rolling out a self-service booking platform that allows guests to customize and reserve field trips and team building events online with real-time pricing and automated quote generation, creating a smoother experience for both guests and operators.

Monster Mini Golf is also continuing to expand its digital ecosystem with new tools focused on personalization, guest engagement, and franchise scalability. Future-facing technology initiatives currently in development include AI-powered guest communication tools, expanded loyalty and rewards features, and personalized promotions designed to encourage repeat visitation and long-term engagement with the brand.

“Our growth is fueled by evolution,” says King. “By introducing these digital tools, we’re delivering a seamless experience for families while empowering our franchisees to build stronger, data-smart connections within their communities.”

The official Monster Mini Golf mobile app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Guests can select their location and start playing today.