Splish Splash Water Park opens May 23: more days, bigger flavors, & return of Neon Nights

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Summer arrives in just ten days as Splish Splash, New York’s Largest Water Park, kicks off its most exciting season yet. Opening Day is Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m., and the 2026 season introduces an enhanced guest experience featuring more days to splash, the return of the popular Neon Nights, and a revamped culinary lineup. The park is serving up more than just thrills this season. Guests can satisfy their cravings at two brand-new eateries, The Splish Splash Diner and All About Dogs.

Splish Splash will open for its 36th season with special giveaways to the first 250 guests in attendance each day of Opening Weekend. The interactive Pipitone Variety Show will return with a fun family performance filled with world-class juggling, physical comedy, magic, balancing acts, unicycle riding along with audience participation. The show will run all Opening Weekend long from Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25. The Pipitone Show will pop up again in celebration of America’s 250th birthday on Saturday, July 4.

This season, guests can expect to be delighted by two all new eateries and upgrades to food and beverage offerings across the park. The Splish Splash Diner will make its grand debut to park goers on Opening Day and offer juicy burgers, grown-up grilled cheese options, thick and creamy milkshakes, and more, serving up summer nostalgia on a silver platter. All About Dogs is officially unleashed this summer, offering up bites that are sure to make guests tails’ wag. The newly themed food stand will feature hot diggity dogs ranging from classic ballpark to chili cheese. Located near Alien Invasion, it’s the perfect place for park goers to land and refuel after an out-of-this-world adventure.

The park’s Boardwalk will also debut chef-inspired food at Italian Feast serving a variety of new flatbreads and garlic knots. The popular Funky Pirate will offer all-new waffles and Dotchos, mini churros topped with Dippin’ Dots, and chocolate drizzle.

Neon Nights, the electric event under the stars makes its grand return this July. Guests will follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial up the energy while visitors zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Enhancements to the event include new strolling performers and branded glow items to purchase. Neon Nights will have an exclusive food and beverage menu including boneless wing sampler platter, garlic parmesan fries, hibiscus tonic reviver and neon pink lemonade. This family-friendly event will run each Friday and Saturday from July 4 through August 15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Gold and Platinum Season Passholders will receive free admission; with discounted pricing available for Bronze and Silver Passholders.

“We are making a bigger splash this season by providing our guests with even more days to visit and play,” says General Manager, Mike Bengtson. “With an expanded operating calendar, there are more opportunities to experience some of our favorite one-of-a-kind attractions, taste our brand-new culinary creations and catch the high-energy return of Neon Nights. Our goal is simple, provide more value and more time for our families to create those unforgettable summer memories.

Several themed events will also return to Splish Splash for the 2026 season. The park’s annual Kids Fest will kick off the event lineup in June with new themed weekends, Father’s Day Flop contest will take place on June 20, followed by Shark in the Park in July and Hero and Teacher Appreciation Weeks in August.

There will also be upgraded theming and lighting on several of the park’s most popular attractions, including Dr. Von Dark’s Tunnel of Terror, where the Doctor has taken control and added new lighting throughout the ride. For guests looking to skip the line on one of the park’s most popular attractions, H2Go passes are now available to purchase as a single ride.

To celebrate the start of the season, guests can save up to 45% on Tickets and Season Passes now through May 31. Thrill seekers that want to enjoy Splish Splash all summer long, can purchase a 2026 Gold Season Pass for the price of a Silver Season Pass during the park’s opening sale. Select Season Passes include perks like free parking, free admission to Neon Nights, and discounts on food and retail.