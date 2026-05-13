Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center upgrades arcade game room with Betson Enterprises

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center, a family entertainment center in Methuen, Massachusetts, has upgraded its arcade game room with the support of Betson Enterprises.

Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center has long been a destination for families seeking classic entertainment and memorable experiences. The venue features a homemade ice cream stand, go-karts, bumper boats, bumper cars, batting cages, an 18-hole miniature golf course, private party rooms, and a large arcade, offering fun for guests of all ages.

The arcade spans approximately 3,000 square feet and features 45 games, giving guests a wide variety of ways to play, compete, and enjoy their visit. The upgraded game room adds another layer of excitement to Jay Gee’s already robust lineup of family-friendly attractions.

“I was inspired to open an arcade because I wanted to create a place where families and kids could come together, have fun, and make lasting memories,” said Joe Giuffrida, Co-owner of Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center. “Adding the arcade felt like a natural way to bring more energy and excitement to the facility.”

Working with Betson Sales Representative John Feltz III, the Jay Gee’s team selected a diverse game mix designed to appeal to a wide range of players. Top-performing titles include Godzilla Kaiju Wars Deluxe (Raw Thrills), Toy Box cranes (UNIS), Hit The Spot (Zooom Studios) and Boxer Combo (Kalkomat).

The arcade also features a strong lineup of popular games, including Perfect Pump (Bay Tek), Jackpot Racer (Raw Thrills), and Ghostbusters Wheel (Team Play).

In addition to equipment, Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center also utilized Betson leasing and financing specials to support the upgrade.

“Betson provided an excellent experience from our first conversation about purchasing games all the way through installation,” said Giuffrida. “Their team was knowledgeable, responsive, and professional throughout.”

With its upgraded arcade and wide variety of attractions, Jay Gee’s Ice Cream & Fun Center continues to strengthen its position as a go-to Family Entertainment Center in the Methuen area, offering guests a place to play, celebrate, and create lasting memories together.