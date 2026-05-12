New coaster taking shape at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Patriot’s Run, the new roller coaster at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, is taking shape in anticipation of opening this summer season.

The ride stands more than 35 feet tall and features a patriotic red, white and blue theme in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Patriot’s Run is replacing the Tidal Wave spinning coaster at the oceanfront facility.

Patriot’s Run was manufactured by SBF/Visa Group, represented in North America by Rides 4 U, Somerville, N.J., and is from the Cyclon platform of coasters being built by the Italian manufacturer.

Jenkinson’s Marketing and Brand Manager Alexander Taylor said the park will announce an opening date of the new attraction over social media and the property’s website.

—Ron Gustafson