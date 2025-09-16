Happy Hauntings takes over Story Land beginning this Saturday

GLEN, N.H. — Happy Hauntings, New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween, makes its second annual debut at Story Land this Saturday, September 20. The park’s newest seasonal event rounds out Story Land’s Most Eventful Season Yet with even more ways for families to enjoy the fall season. Plus, Happy Hauntings will be a little Spookley and a whole lot of silly as the larger-than-life Spookley the Square Pumpkin makes his return to Story Land.

Happy Hauntings will run select days from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 26. Details include:

ALL-NEW Spookley’s Hay Maze: A timeless fall tradition joins the Halloween lineup at Story Land as a hay maze pops up, challenging guests to make their way through the interactive maze and onto their next fall-themed adventure.

ALL-NEW Hide & Seek with Spookley: 10 spooky pals from Spookley’s world have been hidden all throughout Story Land, visitors that find all 10 will be entered to win a special grand prize at the conclusion of Happy Hauntings!

Story Time and Meet and Greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin: Everyone’s favorite square pumpkin will be on-site every day during Happy Hauntingsfor a story time and meet and greets with the entire family.

Fairy Tale Trick-or-Treat Trail: everyone is invited to collect candy as they make their way through the park’s storybook area with delicious treats and beloved characters like The Old Woman in the Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood and more

Special Halloween Themed Shows: Two spectacular shows, Unhappily Ever After and Cinderella’s Royal Celebration: Villains Takeover take center stage select times throughout the day.

Daniel Tiger Shows: it’s a grr-ific day for shows with Daniel and his friend Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood every day in the Loopy Lab Theater.

Paint Your Own Pumpkin Patch: Visitors can pick their very own pumpkins and even have the opportunity to paint them, then show off their artistic talent.

Rotating Halloween Activities: Each weekend will bring select activities to the park including a Halloween scavenger hunt, Halloween Bubble Bash, scream contests, scary-oke and a kid’s costume contest.

“Story Land has always been a place where families come to create lasting memories, and Happy Hauntings has quickly become one of the best ways to experience the park in an entirely new light,” said Chris Kearsing, General Manager. “With Spookley’s return, festive shows, interactive activities, and just the right touch of Halloween magic, Happy Hauntings brings the storybook charm of Story Land into the fall season.”

Happy Hauntings will run every Saturday and Sunday from September 20 through October 26 plus Monday, October 13. Families are invited to enjoy the park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with fall décor throughout and select rides and attractions including Antique Cars, the Pumpkin Coach, Great Balloon Chase, Polar Coaster and more.