Todd Demott returns to AEI with Intercard sales team

ST. LOUIS — Todd DeMott has returned to the Intercard sales team following a sabbatical as an arcade consultant. Todd is a respected industry expert and owns his own arcades, giving him special insight into Intercard products and how they benefit arcade owners and route operators.

At Amusement Expo International March 16-19, Todd will help unveil Intercard’s new hybrid Impulse Plus reader. It accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%.

It is ideal for amusement and route operators with arcades who want an easy way to capture credit card users while continuing to use coin-op games. The Impulse Plus allows them to do both and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile device or at the arcade. This is much more useful and efficient than other vendors’ credit card readers that can only generate reports at the end of the day.

“Todd DeMott’s extensive knowledge of arcade operations and his first-hand tips have benefited many of our customers,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “He is an integral part of our team of sales experts and we are very glad to have him back full-time.”

Visit Todd in Booth #1821 at Amusement Expo. You can also schedule an appointment with him at tdemott@intercardinc.com.