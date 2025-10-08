IAFE announces nominee for 2nd Vice Chair

The IAFE Nominating Committee has completed its interviews, and Chair Jo Reynolds, Warren County Fair, IA, is pleased to announce that Alicia Shoults, Ohio State Fair, has accepted the nomination for IAFE 2nd Vice Chair. The Committee remains committed to maintaining transparency throughout this process and ensuring our members are informed every step of the way.

“Congratulations, Alicia, on being nominated for IAFE 2nd Vice Chair! Your vision, dedication, and natural ability to lead and inspire others make this role a perfect match for you. You’ve always had a gift for bringing people together, and those who know you see the passion and integrity you bring to everything you do. We look forward to the upcoming election at the convention and are excited about the positive impact you could make in this position!” said Jo Reynolds, Chair of the IAFE Nominating Committee.

Elections will take place during the 2025 IAFE Convention in Denver, Colorado.