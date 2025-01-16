Second event year of “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” sees strong increase in visitors

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — A successful winter season at Movie Park Germany leaves its mark and Ho-Ho-Hollywood in Germany slides into the season break with a very positive result: With its original American winter event “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas”, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park was able to achieve a strong increase in guests of 20 percent compared to the previous year and thus managed more than successfully to build on last year’s premiere of the event.

“We are delighted that our winter event has been able to grow significantly in its second year and has been well received by our guests,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “Especially as a movie and amusement park with American roots, we can continue to showcase our identity and at the same time offer more opening days for our guests.”

More than ten entertainment moments and shows, strikingly colorful American decorations and over 800,000 lights in four themed areas awaited the whole family on a total of 23 event days. The program included a large Christmas Tree Celebration, Christian Farla’s “A Magical Christmas Tale” show, a winter version of the parade, a “Meet Santa & Friends” and a 360 m² ice skating rink. A new closing show with fire, laser and light effects formed the grand finale of each event day.

The park also achieved a solid result for the full year 2024 and including the opening days in January 2025, with visitor numbers exceeding the previous year and the highest total number of visitors since 2002. In addition to more visitors to “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas”, this is also primarily due to a successful fall season with a new visitor record for the Halloween Horror Festival and some successful special events.

Movie Park Germany is now on a season break. The studio gates of Hollywood in Germany will reopen on April 4, 2025, kicking off the new 2025 season.