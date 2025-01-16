NAARSO 38th Annual Safety Seminar

Spanish-Language Amusement Ride Inspection Track Sponsored By Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA)

We’ve received a great response from our announcement of the Spanish-Language track of courses being offered. This track has been graciously sponsored by the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA). Their contribution is greatly appreciated, and cannot wait to see their members in attendance!

Topics For 16 Hours Spanish Training:

Inspection Tools

ASTM

Intro to Hydraulics and Pneumatics

Basic OSHA Overview

Wire Rope

Basic Electrical and Generators

Blocking

Basic inspection Techniques

Signage

Welding and NDT

Fasteners and Hardware

Fire Extinguishers

Fence Steps and ramps

… And a Review class to close out the program.

Registration Information: Registration for the Spanish-language track opportunity opened on January 2, 2025. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Don’t miss this chance to expand your knowledge and advance your skills in amusement ride inspection with NAARSO’s first-ever Spanish-language program. For more information, visit https://naarso.com or contact: [email protected]

Last Reminder for Hotel Group Rate

Tuesday January 14th, 2025 is the last day to secure your hotel booking at the Hilton Charlotte Airport using the group rate. Use this link or call 704-357-1414 and use the code RSO.

