RocketRez partners with Morey’s Piers to deliver industry-leading guest experience

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada — RocketRez, a leading provider of cloud-based management solutions for tours and attractions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Morey’s Piers, one of the most iconic seaside attractions in North America. Located in Wildwood, New Jersey, Morey’s Piers has delighted millions of guests with its boardwalk amusement parks, water parks, and unforgettable oceanfront experiences for over five decades.

Family owned and operated since 1969, Morey’s Piers has become a cornerstone of family entertainment. With its rich history, award-winning attractions, and multi-generational appeal, Morey’s Piers is renowned for its continued commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction.

RocketRez will collaborate with Morey’s Piers to further enhance its operations and guest engagement through innovative ticketing, communication, and analytics solutions.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Morey’s Piers,” said John Pendergrast, CEO of RocketRez. “Together we can bring our world-class technology to their world-class attractions and help deliver seamless, elevated experiences for their guests.”

Will Morey, CEO of Morey’s Piers, said “We are committed to providing the best possible experience to our guests and consistently look for ways to exceed expectations, including through guest facing technology solutions. We are very enthusiastic about the technology capabilities demonstrated by the RocketRez team and excited about the value we see it bringing to our company and our customers’ experience.”

Through this partnership, RocketRez will integrate state-of-the-art ticketing, guest communication, and insights platform across Morey’s Piers’ three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks, ensuring that operational excellence and guest satisfaction remain at the forefront.