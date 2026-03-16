Dolly Parton kicks off adventurous 2026 season at Dollywood, details upcoming attraction and events

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton welcomed season passholders and members of the media to the first day of Dollywood’s 41st season during a special media event today, setting high expectations for what will be the Smoky Mountain theme park’s most exciting year yet. With a brand-new, one-of-a-kind attraction set to open later this spring, the inaugural Run Dollywood race in April and new exclusive after-hours events, guests have a number of reasons to visit TripAdvisor’s #1 theme park during every festival and season in 2026.

Dolly was joined on stage by Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton as they gave guests a closer look at Dollywood’s immersive indoor roller coaster, NightFlight Expediton.

“I’m so excited for everything we have for our guests this season,” Dolly said. “We’re investing a lot of time and money into our big new roller coaster this year, and I can’t wait for everyone to go on the Smoky Mountain adventure NightFlight Expedition is going to offer. The ride takes me back to so many wonderful memories I had as a kid, with all the fireflies and the moonlight making the Smokies have a special kind of magic, so I had to recreate that for everyone visiting Dollywood!”

NightFlight Expedition adds to Dollywood’s already impressive portfolio by becoming the park’s 11th roller coaster. With four thrilling experiences on one coaster, Dollywood’s NightFlight Expedition takes guests soaring on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, on a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, up and over a mountain ridge, and plunging into a mysterious shimmering lake.

Naughton echoed Dolly’s excitement for the upcoming season, sharing why NightFlight Expedition, as well as the season’s additional new events and experiences, are further examples of why Dollywood Parks & Resorts continues to be a premier destination for families.

“NightFlight Expedition is the ride that industry experts, media and influencers have all called the most anticipated attraction of 2026,” said Naughton. “This ride is going to be a gamechanger for the theme park world; but it isn’t the only gamechanger for Dollywood this season. I am so excited to participate in Dollywood’s Run Dollywood race alongside the other participants. I also can’t wait to watch families make even more memories together during our brand-new, after-hours events and other festival offerings. This truly will be the most exciting season at Dollywood yet.”

Season passholders and media members also were given a look at the season ahead, including a special video previewing the year and a performance by “Artrageous,” one of two new entertainment offerings during Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Festival. This unique performance takes Dollywood guests on an interactive entertainment journey that reveals adventure around every corner by fusing mesmerizing music with multisensory, dynamic live art curated by the award-winning artists on stage in real time at electric speed. Also new for the season’s first festival is “Moto Motion: Freestyle Showdown.” This action-packed show combines extreme riders, breakdancers and aerial daredevils in expertly choreographed productions.

“Being here to kick off our 41st season is so special,” said Dolly. “Can you believe we’re entering our fifth decade. I especially love being here for the I Will Always Love You Festival with all the great music and two new shows that families are just going to love.”

The I Will Always Love You Festival takes place now through April 12 and brings back guest favorites including “Sing-a-long with Dolly,” where guests can join in on some of Dolly’s most loved songs, as well as “From the Heart – The Life & Music of Dolly Parton,” which celebrates Dolly’s remarkable story and career. Along with award-winning entertainment, guests can enjoy a variety of festival-inspired culinary creations including a flavorful BBQ Chicken Melt, refreshing and tart Picadilly Lemonade, savory Mini Rope Sausage & Potatoes, and the berry sweet Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake. I Will Always Love You Festival Tasting Passes are available and include multiple festival offerings for one price. The tasting pass, which can be purchased online or at culinary locations throughout the park, is $42.99 plus tax or $39.99 for gold and diamond season passholders.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 18-June 7) blooms bright with vivid, larger-than-life flower sculptures that feature more than half-a-million blooms during this stunning event. In addition, Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities with a menu full of delicacies that highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

America’s friendliest theme park has always been a place where memories are measured in smiles, but now those memories can be measured in miles thanks to the inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend set for April 25-26. Participants will enjoy the more than half a million blooms of Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival and the beauty of springtime in the Smokies as they race the fun-filled course that winds its way through the park and the surrounding area. A full calendar of races is planned for the inaugural event weekend, including the marquee half-marathon slated for Sunday morning. Companion races—a 1-mile kids fun run (ages 4-12), a 5k and a 10k —are scheduled for Saturday morning. Registration takes place on the Run Dollywood page: Dollywood.com/RunDollywood.

Dollywood’s Splash Country kicks off its 26th season on May 16. New this season, the Smokies’ most trusted water park invites guests to Neon Nights on select Fridays and Saturdays. This separately ticketed, after-hours celebration allows guests to enjoy access to select attractions, shorter wait times, exclusive dining menu, live entertainment and more.

Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show has become a guest highlight, and it again takes to the skies above Dollywood in 2026 as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15-August 2). Other guest favorites—”Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora” and “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” — also return for playful family fun. Dollywood invites guests to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary during their summer visit. Challenger, the famous bald eagle known for his free-flighted appearances at national sporting events, conventions, galas and more, can be seen in the guest-favorite Birds of Prey show.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 14-Oct. 31) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. New for Great Pumpkin LumiNights in 2026 is Harvey’s Boo Bash. A separately ticketed event, the Boo Bash begins after Dollywood closes for regular park hours, allowing guests to enjoy the glowing pumpkins, select attractions and special offerings such as candy stations and exclusive culinary and merchandise items.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 6–Jan. 3, 2024)—wraps up the park’s 2026 season with 6 million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm, joyful atmosphere guests look forward to each year.