Intercard and Mobilozophy offer mobile loyalty solution

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, a global leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, and Mobilozophy, a provider of AI-powered marketing automation software, are proud to announce a new mobile loyalty solution designed to transform how amusement centers engage, reward, and retain their guests.

By integrating Intercard’s POS and redemption software with Mobilozophy’s Marketing Automation Platform, the two companies have created a comprehensive, mobile-first loyalty solution that connects guest transactions to personalized engagement and rewards.

Through this partnership, amusement centers can now:

Capture valuable guest data into a customer data platform (CDP)

Create, automate, and manage loyalty programs seamlessly within the Mobilozophy platform

Leverage AI-powered workflows to automate and hyper-personalize engagement and loyalty campaigns

Deliver in-the-moment engagement via SMS, email, and mobile notifications—keeping guests connected and active in real time

Track performance and guest behavior in real-time

Empower guests to view their loyalty status, redeem points, and track history through a branded mobile app experience

“We are excited to add Mobilozophy to the list of leading hospitality and entertainment center systems that Intercard integrates with,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Today’s savvy operators know that a modern loyalty program that generates customer engagement with targeted messages and special offers boosts customer service and revenues.”

“This collaboration bridges marketing automation and amusement operations into an intelligent, unified solution,” said Paul Wray, Managing Member of Mobilozophy. “Together, we’re helping operators turn data into deeper connections and stronger loyalty—driving repeat visits and higher revenue.”