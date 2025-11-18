PortAventura World shines brighter than ever this Christmas in its 30th Anniversary Year

The arrival of colder weather marks the beginning of one of the most special seasons at PortAventura World, with every corner of the resort imbued with the spirit of Christmas. This year, the Christmas season will begin on 22 November and will run until 6 January 2026, transforming the resort into a festive paradise where visitors can enjoy new shows, lights and characters to amaze young and old alike.

The Christmas season takes on a special significance as the final major celebration of the resort’s 30th anniversary. To close this emotional and memorable year, PortAventura World is launching a new show entitled Circo de Navidad. A heartwarming tale of wonder and personal growth, the story follows a young girl from a small village as she discovers her artistic calling thanks to the arrival of the circus. Music, lights and talent transform the stage into an ode to the power of dreams, evoking the elegance and nostalgia of traditional Christmas circus magic.

Each evening, the Mediterrània area will come to life with a very special moment: the PortAventura Park Christmas Light Switch-On. This show will fill the park with a glowing, colourful atmosphere, offering a unique way to end the day.

From China to the Far West, the magic of Christmas spreads throughout PortAventura World. As a novelty this year, visitors will be able to enjoy a Mexican-style Christmas experience, including a recreation of a traditional “posada” with festive rhymes, songs and dancing, inviting guests to celebrate a Mexican Christmas like never before. This high-energy celebration ends with a classic star-shaped piñata for children, offering new ways to enjoy the holidays as a family.

“Every season at PortAventura World is a journey – a chance to rediscover the resort in a whole new light. Every detail has been carefully crafted to surprise and enchant, inviting visitors to get swept up in the renewed magic of PortAventura World during this time of year, which aims to awaken the deepest emotions,” said Choni Fernández, Director of Customer, Sustainability and Communications at PortAventura World.

This offering is joined by the resort’s classic holiday favourites, such as El Bosque Encantado, featuring new themed elements where children can have a magical encounter with Santa Claus, or the grand Christmas Parade, which brings each day to a close in a burst of lights and colours. Thanks to the themed decorations in each area and the magical lighting after dark, PortAventura World becomes a dream destination, brimming with life thanks to the special performances marking the 30th anniversary and the arrival of elves and royal postmen ready to grant every wish.

In addition, the food and beverage offering is once again transformed for the season, with special Christmas menus and the family dinner show La Posada de los Gnomos. The resort hotels also once again become festive homes where guests can experience the highlights of the holidays with special decorations and complete experiences for those wishing to spend Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve in a different way — in true PortAventura World style.

With more than 40 days of celebration in which to enjoy the lights at sunset, PortAventura World reinforces Christmas as one of its key times of the year with an exciting offering. A grand finale to a year full of memories and unforgettable moments in celebration of its 30 years.