Beth Bowen, former NEAAPA Secretary/Treasurer and Hall of Fame Member, passed away

On Wednesday, March 11, former Whalom Park owner and manager, former NEAAPA Secretary/Treasurer and Hall of Fame member along side her husband John, Beth Bowen passed away peacefully at home.

Beth started working at Whalom Park in 1976, handling promotions, advertising, and public relations. She was named General Manager of the park on 1996. She joined NEAAPA’s Board of Directors in 1985 and served as the Secretary/Treasurer from 1990 until 1995. in 2014, she and John were inducted into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame. Beth also served on IAAPA’s Convention Awards Committee for many years.

The NEAAPA board of directors and the staff of Amusement Today extend our condolences to John Bowen and their children and grandchildren. Services will be announced as soon as they are available.