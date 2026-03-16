World’s Largest Swimming Lesson marks 17 years of saving lives on Thursday, June 25, 2026

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Launched in June 2010, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) is a global water safety event uniting waterparks, aquatic facilities, and community organizations across six continents. Its singular purpose: teaching life-saving water competency skills to help prevent drowning and building awareness about the vital importance of teaching children to swim.

The 17th Annual WLSL event takes place on Thursday, June 25, 2026, over 24 hours. Coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, the event happens just one week before the July 4th holiday — the deadliest stretch of summer for drowning incidents. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control WISQARS, show that nearly 17 percent of all U.S. drownings occur during July, with risk peaking in the days surrounding the holiday.

The human toll of drowning is staggering. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports drowning as the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5–14. Globally, the World Health Organization ranks drowning as the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, accounting for seven percent of all injury-related fatalities.

Research shows that participation in formal swimming lessons can significantly reduce the risk of drowning among young children, yet millions of kids worldwide still do not receive formal swimming or water safety training. The WLSL addresses that gap directly, providing kids and parents with exposure to life-saving skills and reinforcing layers of protection to keep families safer in and around the water.

“Every child deserves the safety that basic swimming skills and layers of protection provide,” said Rick Root, president of the World Waterpark Association. “What started as a bold idea 17 years ago has become a shared mission that spans the globe. When facilities from dozens of countries come together on the same day for the same cause, it sends a powerful message to families everywhere that learning to swim saves lives.”

For participating facilities, the WLSL is more than a community service event — it’s an opportunity to showcase their team’s commitment to the people they serve. Staff members frequently cite the event as a season highlight, bringing energy and pride to their work as they see firsthand the impact of what they do every day. Facilities gain visibility, strengthen ties with local families and nonprofit organizations, and demonstrate their role as a cornerstone of water safety in their communities. Many venues use the event to welcome first-time visitors and introduce new audiences to their programs.

All types of aquatic facilities and learn-to-swim providers are welcome and encouraged to register. Local WLSL events take place at waterparks, pools, aquatic centers, and beaches. Facilities can create a special WLSL event or participate by tracking and promoting their regularly scheduled swim lessons that day. Registered facilities receive a comprehensive, turnkey Host Location Guide and a full suite of digital marketing materials, including logos, posters, flyers, web banners, press releases, social media graphics, day-of-event materials, and curriculum.

Last year’s event drew participation from facilities across the globe, with Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park hosting the largest numbers of participants. Unique community-focused events were held worldwide, from sensory-friendly lessons in New Jersey to water safety demonstrations with fire and rescue teams in Florida.

Since its inception, the WLSL’s Swim Lessons Save Lives™ message has generated more than $37 million in earned media in the U.S. alone, amplifying the importance of learning to swim to audiences around the world. To date, WLSL Host Locations have equipped more than 447,000 children and adults in 56 countries with essential water safety skills, uniting more than 5,000 facilities across six continents in the fight against childhood drowning.

Registration starts at $99 per facility, with discounts available for operators hosting the event at multiple locations. To learn more and register your facility as an official Host Location, visit WLSL.org or call 913-599-0300.