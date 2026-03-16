Silver Dollar City ‘Crowns’ Resort, unveils exclusive details

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officially “crowned” its newest chapter today, lifting the final rooftop beacon into place at the Silver Dollar City Resort and unveiling an unprecedented look inside the destination property. The design combines the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the company’s signature craftsmanship, character and charm.

The heartfelt ceremony marked a major construction milestone for the 262-room resort, set to open in 2027. The property is the first project within the company’s half-a-billion-dollar, 10-year strategic investment in the Ozarks.

The Silver Dollar City Resort will feature sweeping views of the Ozark mountains and Table Rock Lake, along with unparalleled proximity to the theme park. Designed to reflect the character of The Heart of the Ozarks, the resort blends Silver Dollar City’s spirit of playfulness, discovery, craftsmanship and exploration with elevated comfort and immersive theming.

“This resort reflects Herschend’s belief in Silver Dollar City and the continued growth of tourism in the Ozarks,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts. “Guests from all 50 states are drawn to our immersive setting, signature rides, world-class festivals and our heritage as the Home of American Craftsmanship. Set among the beauty of the Ozarks, this resort will help grow visitation to Silver Dollar City and the Table Rock Lake region for years to come.”

Guests can expect thoughtfully designed public areas that extend the Silver Dollar City story beyond the gates, from hand-made furniture created by park craftsmen to natural Ozarks stone and other meaningful details woven throughout every gathering space.

“The moment families arrive at the Silver Dollar City Resort, we want them to feel like they’ve stepped into their own Ozarks home,” said Merrill Puckett Miller, Chief Creative Officer for Herschend. “Inspired by Silver Dollar City and the surrounding Ozarks’ beauty, the design creates warm, welcoming places for families to gather, unwind and make memories together.”

Resort guests will also enjoy exclusive park conveniences designed to make their visit seamless, including door-to-door transportation between the resort and Silver Dollar City, expedited ride access and other special benefits to be announced in the coming days.



As the new renderings bring the design vision into focus, today’s Crowning Ceremony marked the moment this next chapter reached new heights. Guests watched the final roof piece rise slowly by cane and penned handwritten blessings in a book that construction crews will carefully place within the resort’s walls, creating a quiet promise for families yet to arrive.