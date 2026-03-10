Six Flags Darien Lake to kick off major hiring event tomorrow

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor will launch their spring hiring season tomorrow as they begin a search for more than 1,500 employees for the 2026 season. The park seeks motivated and enthusiastic individuals with a passion for guest service to join the team. Seasonal positions are available across multiple departments including lifeguards, ride operators, food and beverage, hotel hospitality, security and a variety of other exciting opportunities. Darien Lake will host an in-person spring hiring event March 11 to 13, as well as convenient online hiring at sixflagsjobs.com. This hiring spree will ready the park for its season opening May 15.

“Our employees bring to life the fun and unforgettable experiences our guests love,” said Jody Brege, park manager. “With our broad range of positions, we can match applicants to their interests and skill sets. We believe that happy, fulfilled team members create great guest experiences.”

Darien Lake offers competitive pay, paid training, growth opportunities, flexible scheduling, and perks like free park admission and discounts.

How To Apply — Online And In-Person Options

The company’s “Rapid Hiring Program” provides an expedited online option for interested applicants. Job seekers are encouraged to visit sixflagsjobs.com to apply and complete interview questions remotely. The Rapid Hiring Program offers convenience, speed, efficiency and flexibility for those wanting to apply and interview from the comfort of their home or mobile device.

Darien Lake’s onsite, in-person hiring event will take place the park’s Human Resources Office and all applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at sixflagsjobs.com prior to attending the event to expedite the interview or audition process. Onsite appointments are not required.

In-Person Hiring Event:

Date: March 11 to 13, 2026

March 11 to 13, 2026 Time: 11 am to 7 pm

11 am to 7 pm Location: Six Flags Darien Human Resources Offices, 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu, NY 14036

Six Flags Darien Human Resources Offices, 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu, NY 14036 Bring: Two legal forms of identification. Options include but not limited to a driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card or some other current photo ID with proof of age, or (for minors) a school ID with birth certificate.

Two legal forms of identification. Options include but not limited to a driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card or some other current photo ID with proof of age, or (for minors) a school ID with birth certificate. Questions: Call Human Resources at 585/599-5108 Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Team Member Benefits & Need-To-Know Information