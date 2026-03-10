Lake Compounce hiring more than 1,000 Employees for 2026 Season

BRISTOL, Conn. — As America’s First Amusement Park prepares to celebrate 180 years of fun, Lake Compounce is seeking more than 1,000 employees to join the team for its milestone 2026 season. The park is currently hiring across all positions including Food and Beverage, Lifeguards, Rides, Guest Experience, and more.

Hosts at Lake Compounce will enjoy several employee perks including pay rates up to $18, free tickets for friends and family, flexible schedules, on-site training, and so much more. The park is also hiring for seasonal leadership and full-time positions, offering career opportunities for those looking to take the next step in the attractions industry.

“Our 180th year is going to be a memorable one, and it all starts with our hosts,” said Libby Dolman, Human Resources Director. “For nearly two centuries, Lake Compounce has created unforgettable memories for families, and our hosts are the ones who help to bring that magic to life. We are proud to offer a workplace that is fun, engaging, and full of opportunity. Whether it’s a first job or the start of a long-term career.”

Hosts at America’s First Amusement Park can expect a job unlike anything else in the area. From teens seeking their first summer job to retirees looking for a fun, active environment, Lake Compounce offers flexible schedules, a wide variety of roles and comprehensive training programs designed to help Hosts build valuable skills.

Lake Compounce will open the park gates for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. This year, visitors will be delighted by exciting new events and returning fan-favorites like Kids Fest and Phantom Fall Fest.