F1 Arcade Las Vegas now open at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS — F1 Arcade Las Vegas, the one-of-a-kind entertainment and hospitality destination combining the thrill of Formula 1 with world-class food and cocktails, announces it is now open to the public. The 21,000-square-foot destination inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is now the brand’s largest location to date.

Bringing together the high-octane energy and adrenaline of Formula 1, F1 Arcade Las Vegas features 87 full-motion simulators designed for all different abilities. The cutting-edge technology allows guests to experience the world’s most iconic tracks, either by Team Racing–for groups of four or more to race against each other–or with Head to Head, a more intense session with up to three drivers in a fast-paced competition.

The experience features React, a lightning-fast game designed to test players’ reflexes similar to the Batak style training used by drivers. To round out the experience, the venue also includes an outdoor terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

The venue’s collection of globally inspired dishes ensures guests enjoy memorable culinary offerings along with their exhilarating competitive entertainment experience. From seafood towers to wagyu beef sliders, guests can indulge in a large selection of dishes using fresh, high-quality ingredients bursting with flavor. The beverage program includes signature cocktails and “Designated Drivers” non-alcoholic cocktails, concocted by LP O’Brien, winner of the first season of Netflix’s “Drink Masters.”

At official F1® Watch Parties, guests will be able to catch the upcoming Mexico and Brazil Grands Prix™ live on the venue’s large TV screens with commentary in an adrenaline-filled atmosphere. Guests may enjoy unlimited sim racing before the pros get on the real track, as well as competitions, quizzes for prizes and after the checkered flag, DJs will keep the party going. Watch Party tickets are now on sale here .

“With the roar of racing slated to take over Las Vegas this fall, there’s no better time or place to open an F1 Arcade,” said Adam Breeden, founder and CEO, F1 Arcade. “This city thrives on adrenaline and unforgettable moments, and that’s exactly what guests will find here with world-class simulators, vibrant watch parties and an atmosphere that keeps the excitement going long all year long.”

F1 Arcade Las Vegas follows successful openings in Boston; Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Denver, with the next locations planned for Atlanta and Madrid. Globally, the brand plans to open 30 venues within five years.