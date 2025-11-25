Lake Compounce joins in the joy with Holiday Lights 2025

BRISTOL, Conn. — The magic of the season is glowing once again as Lake Compounce transforms into a winter wonderland for its thirteenth season of Holiday Lights. Southern New England’s Only Theme Park Holiday Event will offer 14 days to celebrate the joy of the holidays with the entire family surrounded by dazzling light displays, decked midways and festive food and drink options. This year’s event promises all the sparkle and joy fans have come to love, including meet and greets with Santa, festive rides for the whole family, and Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree lighting up the park’s main entrance nightly.

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce has also been nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. Visitors are encouraged to cast their votes daily through Monday, December 1. Winners will be announced on December 10.

With more dazzle, more sparkle and more cheer, New England’s Home for the Holidays, will feature more than half a million lights throughout the park, dazzling light shows, and more. The park is also home to Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, which stands 100 feet tall and boasts more than 120 thousand lights. Each night of the beloved holiday event, families will also have the chance to meet Santa himself. He will be making his list and checking it twice through December 21.

“Holiday Lights transforms Lake Compounce into a place of pure holiday wonder,” said general manager Doug Hemphill. “This year’s event is packed with reasons to visit from our stunning light displays to CT’s Tallest Christmas Tree, and our fan-favorite rides and attractions. Holiday Lights offers something for everyone. We love giving families a place to celebrate together, and we’re thrilled to bring even more holiday cheer to New England.”

In addition to hundreds of thousands of lights, the park also offers more than 12 rides and attractions including Boocifer’s Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, the North Pole Express, Zoomer’s Gas N’ Go, and more. Plus, a variety of holiday themed treats can be found throughout the park, a full holiday dinner complete with a giant turkey leg, festive fried dough, seasonal fudge, peppermint bark, and more.

To get into the spirit of the season, Lake Compounce will partner with local nonprofits throughout Holiday Lights. On Tuesday, December 2, the park celebrates Giving Tuesday in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol. For every 2026 Season Pass sold on Giving Tuesday, Lake Compounce will donate one 2026 single day ticket to the center. In partnership with Pepsi, Lake Compounce will be hosting a Stuff-the-Pepsi Truck event on December 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Park-goers are encouraged to bring one unwrapped toy to help stuff the truck benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol and Southington Community Services.

Holiday Lights will run Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 3p.m. until 8 p.m. from November 28 through December 28.

Those looking to visit during the holiday season and throughout 2026 can save up to $70 on a 2026 Season Pass now and get unlimited admission to Holiday Lights 2025 with all Season Passes during the park’s Black Friday Sale.