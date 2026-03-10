Carowinds expands 2026 special events lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds returns March 14, welcoming guests back for a season of family-friendly fun, world-class attractions and a newly expanded lineup of special events that stretch from spring to winter. From new festivals to recharged fan favorites, the 2026 season represents one of the park’s most diverse event offerings to date.

“Our special events continue to grow in popularity, because they create so much value for our guests,” said Brian Oerding, park manager at Carowinds. “Guests want more opportunities to visit throughout the year, more reasons to return, and this year’s lineup is a direct result of that feedback. We’re adding enhanced experiences across every season.”

During its Spring Break celebration, Carowinds introduces Scream Break, giving guests the opportunity to experience the park’s newest haunted attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.* This interactive SCREAMium experience invites guests to navigate iconic scenes from the Warner Bros. blockbuster horror franchise as they work to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleased. This summer, the park debuts SPLASH! Water Parade, an elaborate interactive water parade, and Bands in Residence, an exciting, local music series. Guests can also enjoy a host of new experiences and fan-favorite events, including Viva La Fiesta, Star-Spangled Nights and SCarowinds, as well as the return of WinterFest.

Access to all events is included with a 2026 Gold Season Pass.

Carowinds’ 2026 Special Events Calendar

Spring Events

Season Passholder Preview Night (March 13) – 2026 Season Passholders get special park access the night before Carowinds opens to the public.

(March 14) – The park's 53rd season kicks off with the return of favorite attractions and entertainment.

(March 14) – The park’s 53 season kicks off with the return of favorite attractions and entertainment. NEW – Spring Break (April 3-12) – School’s out and spring break is back in full bloom with Easter festivities and fun for the whole family, and for the first time ever, Scream Break will give guests the opportunity to experience SCarowinds’ newest haunted attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, six months before Halloween!

(April 3-12) – School's out and spring break is back in full bloom with Easter festivities and fun for the whole family, and for the first time ever, Scream Break will give guests the opportunity to experience SCarowinds' newest haunted attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, six months before Halloween!

(April 17-May 17) – Returning for its second year, this festival celebrates the sights, sounds and flavors of Latin culture with vibrant fun. Carolina Harbor Opening (May 23) – The charm of the Carolina coast meets the thrills of Carowinds as Carolina Harbor Waterpark opens for the summer season.

Summer Events

NEW – Bands in Residence (June 13- Aug. 9) – The region’s hottest homegrown artists come together to shine on the state line during this summer music series.

(July 3- 4) – Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with the ultimate display of fireworks and summer fun.

(July 3- 4) – Celebrate America’s 250 anniversary with the ultimate display of fireworks and summer fun. NEW – Splash! Water Parade – A vibrant, interactive summer event featuring musical performances, colorful floats and water-soaking zones designed to help guests cool down and cut loose. More details will be announced soon.

Fall Events

SCarowinds (Select dates, Sept. 11 – Nov. 1) – The Carolinas’ largest Halloween event returns with scare zones, hundreds of monsters, spooky themed food and terrifying mazes.**

(Select dates, Sept. 11 – Nov. 1) – The Carolinas’ largest Halloween event returns with scare zones, hundreds of monsters, spooky themed food and terrifying mazes.** Tricks and Treats (Select dates, Sept. 12 – Nov. 1) – A family-friendly, daytime fall festival featuring not-so-spooky fun for all ages.

(Select dates, Sept. 12 – Nov. 1) – A family-friendly, daytime fall festival featuring not-so-spooky fun for all ages. Oktoberfest (Select dates, Nov. 7 – 22) – The spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival returns to the Carolinas with authentic cuisine, craft beers and transformative entertainment for all ages.

Winter Events

WinterFest (Select dates, Nov. 27 – Jan. 3) – An immersive celebration of the holiday season, complete with larger-than-life decor, festive performances, delicious seasonal treats and fanciful experiences for families and friends alike.

(Select dates, Nov. 27 – Jan. 3) – An immersive celebration of the holiday season, complete with larger-than-life decor, festive performances, delicious seasonal treats and fanciful experiences for families and friends alike. NYE Celebration (Dec. 31) – The park rings in the New Year with a massive fireworks show, live entertainment and special countdowns during this family-friendly park-wide party.

Carowinds will share additional event details at Carowinds.com/events. Please note that all dates and availability are subject to change. The park encourages guests to check the official website for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and park hours.

The best way to experience Carowinds’ robust event lineup is with a 2026 Carowinds Season Pass, which includes free event access and exclusive perks and discounts. Gold Season Passes are currently on sale for just $89 and include unlimited access to other regional Six Flags parks, including Six Flags Great Adventure, Kings Dominion, Six Flags Over Georgia and more.