Six Flags Great Escape Resort launches 2026 hiring season

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. –– Six Flags Great Escape Resort is hiring more than 1,500 part-time and seasonal employees for the 2026 season. Job seekers are encouraged to visit jobs.sixflags.com to apply and complete interview questions remotely or in person at the Human Resources office.

“At Six Flags Great Escape Resort, team members do more than fill a role, they help create unforgettable experiences for families,” said Andrew Burggraf, park manager. “With flexible schedules, paid training, and great perks, this is a fun way to build skills, meet new people, and be part of a team guests remember.”

The park will also offer an onsite, in-person hiring event Saturday, March 28.

On-Site Hiring Event

WHERE: Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources, 33 Round Pond Road, Queensbury, NY 12804

WHEN: Saturday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

APPLICATION: Applicants are encouraged to apply at jobs.sixflags.com prior to attending the hiring event to expedite the interview process.

Six Flags Great Escape Resort is hiring for all positions across the Resort, including ride operators, food and beverage, housekeeping, lifeguards, park services, maintenance, EMTs, security and a variety of other positions.

Applicants should be at least 14 years of age, bring two forms of I.D. to prove identity and eligibility to work in the U.S., account information for setting up direct deposit, and working papers for minors. For questions, contact Human Resources at 518-824-8900 or SFGEHR@sftp.com.

Team Member Benefits and Need to Know Information

Positions start at or above $16 per hour, with flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service skills

No experience required for many positions

Benefits include free park admission for team members, paid training, in-park discounts, scholarships, and exclusive team member events

Six Flags Great Escape Resort opens for the season Friday, May 22. Interested candidates can apply now and join the team as the park celebrates more than 70 years of fun.