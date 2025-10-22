Final weekend of Phantom Fall Fest @ Lake Compounce

Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce is coming to a chilling close this weekend, and the Phantom is taking screams to the extreme one last time. From Friday through Sunday, America’s First Amusement Park will transform into a world of fright with Project Nightmare, the park’s newest and most terrifying haunted attraction, alongside returning fan-favorites.

Families can also join in on one last weekend of daytime Halloween fun with the park’s annual Kids’ Costume Parade on Sunday, October 26 at 4:30 p.m., plus rides, crafts, treats and fall festivities from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the fear kicks into gear at 6 p.m. After dark, the scares are turned up across five haunted houses and two scare zones, including the all-new Project Nightmare, where the sleep keeper’s experiments blur the line between dreams and nightmares.

This is the final chance for guests to experience this must-see Halloween tradition before it vanishes for the season. All haunted attractions are included free with admission. Tickets start at $32.99, and Season Passes are available for the best price of the season through Sunday.