Soak up summer, fright through Fall and sleigh all Winter

DENVER, Colo. — Summer may be winding down, but the thrills are far from over at Elitch Gardens! Colorado’s only combination theme and water park is keeping the excitement alive with four more months of action. From dazzling Labor Day celebrations to spine-tingling scares at Fright Fest and the enchanting magic of Elitch Holidays, the 2025 season is still bursting with entertainment for guests of all ages.

Celebrate the long holiday weekend with one last splash in Island Kingdom Water Park. Drift along the Lazy River, ride the waves in Commotion Ocean and soak up all the summer sunshine before the water park closes for the season after Labor Day.

A spectacular fireworks show will light up the Denver skyline on Sunday, August 31, in honor of Labor Day. Starting at 9:15 p.m., the show will be the perfect grand finale for a day packed with thrilling coasters, refreshing slides and endless relaxation.

When the leaves begin to fall and the nights grow longer, Elitch Gardens will transform into a haven of horror with its annual Fright Fest event. Colorado’s largest and most popular Halloween celebration returns for six straight weekends of hair-raising fun from September 27 through November 2 – including Halloween night on Friday, October 31, for the first time since 2014! Guests of all ages can enjoy spookier thrills, tricks and treats with brand-new attractions for both Fun By Day and Fright By Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides.

During daylight hours, little ghouls and goblins can explore Booville, the park’s playful, harvest-themed children’s area where kiddos can collect candy on a Trick-or-Treat Trail and take part in three not-so-scary Halloween activities. Plus, a newHay Maze in the Mountain Grove Picnic Pavilions will have families winding, weaving and laughing their way through even more fall festivities.

When darkness falls, the scares intensify with TWO all-new haunted attractions joining the fan-favorite Fright By Night lineup, including Carn-Evil and Séance.

Port of the Damned – At the edge of a forgotten coastline, Pier 13 hides a dark secret. After the shipyard was abandoned, cursed cargo and ghostly workers remained – and some say what came from the sea is still waiting in the fog…

Redcliff Ridge – A cursed vein of silver doomed Redcliff Ridge, turning its miners and townsfolk into restless spirits. Dare to enter and face the horrors trapped deep within the abandoned mine…

The fear doesn’t stop there. This year also unveils THREE new TERRORtories, the pulse-pounding scare zones scattered throughout the park where nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner. Plus, the returning Circus Foundry brings a darker, more twisted acrobatic show to the Half Pipe Stage that’s guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Wrapping up this year’s lineup is Reunion of Souls: Rock the Dead, a Fright Fest show in the Trocadero Theatre. With killer songs, high-energy performances and frightfully fun surprises, this brand-new production will thrill audiences of all ages with multiple performances each day.

From November 28 through January 4, Elitch Gardens will shine brighter than ever with the return of Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays) – a fresh take on a beloved tradition. Guests will be dazzled by more than four million glittering lights, festive rides and a brand-new holiday show in the Trocadero Theatre – Spirit of the Season. From magical moments with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick to roller coasters in a winter wonderland, Elitch Holidays is set to be Denver’s most unforgettable destination for holiday cheer.