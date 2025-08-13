Lake Compounce ultimate season of family fun continues with entertainment & more water park days

BRISTOL, Conn. — There are still plenty of days left to play at Lake Compounce Amusement Park with Connecticut’s Largest Water Park open for its longest season ever, the return of drone shows and concerts on the lake stage, and even more horrifying upgrades coming to the park’s Halloween event, Phantom Fall Fest.

This Labor Day Weekend, The Official Park of Family Fun, will host drone shows each night, offering a dazzling display of more than 300 drones coming together to create unique designs highlighting beloved park staples. The drones will take the sky above the lake on Saturday, August 30, Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1, just after 8 p.m. To celebrate, Lake Compounce is calling on its guests to help select one of the show’s unique designs. Voting is open now on the park’s website, Facebook and Instagram through August 14. Design options include Venus Vortex, Zoomers Gas N Go, Saw Mill Plunge, and the Crazy Wildcat Burger.

America’s First Amusement Park will close out the summer season with more concerts for guests to enjoy in between their favorite amusement and water park rides. Concerts will take place Labor Day weekend on the lake stage, with local tributes bands including DRL, Mi Gente Live, and Xtreme Queen. On September 6 and September 7, visitors are invited to Connecticut’s Largest Water Park for the longest water park season ever, as Crocodile Cove remains open for a full weekend after Labor Day. Families can splash the day away from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“The park’s drone shows are one of our most spectacular shows of the summer season,” said Lake Compounce General Manager Doug Hemphill. “There is still so much in store for our visitors looking to enjoy even more rides on the re-tracked Wildcat and Boulder Dash roller coasters, and more slides on the beloved Venus Vortex, it’s the perfect time to bring the kids out and enjoy the final days of summer.”

The Lake Compounce season is not over yet. This fall, when the sun goes down, the fear kicks into gear beginning Saturday, September 20 as Phantom Fall Fest makes scream dreams come true with all-new frights. This year, the phantom is taking screams to the extreme with five sinister haunted houses including one brand new chilling haunt experience.

Phantom Fall Fest will feature daytime entertainment for guests of all ages including trick or treating, a slime station, pumpkin painting and more. The day-to-night Halloween event will run Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., September 20 through October 26 plus every Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. October 3 through 24.

To get the most out of the rest of the 2025 season, visitors can purchase 2026 Season Passes now for up to $70 off select passes which include access for the rest of the 2025 season, including drone shows, Phantom Fall Fest, Holiday Lights ‘25, plus the 2026 season. Select passes offer unique perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets, park discounts and more.