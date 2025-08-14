J&J Amusements celebrates 50 years of fun, innovation, and safety

SALEM, Oregon — J&J Amusements, a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality family entertainment attractions, proudly marks its 50th anniversary in 2025. Since opening its doors in 1975, the company has been at the forefront of creating safe, innovative, durable go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, and entertainment solutions enjoyed by families around the world.

“Safety has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Dan Hansen, General Manager of J&J Amusements. “From the precision engineering of our go-karts to the unmatched reliability of our bumper boats and batting cages, our goal has always been to deliver unforgettable experiences that families can enjoy with complete peace of mind.”

Over the past five decades, J&J Amusements has earned a reputation for industry leadership, dependability, and customer care. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty of its customers, the dedication of its partners, and the passion of its employee-owners. Together, they have helped build a legacy that has brought joy to millions and set new standards for safety and quality.

As the company celebrates its golden anniversary, it looks ahead to an exciting future. Plans include new product innovations, enhanced safety features, and expanded entertainment solutions that will continue to shape the industry for years to come.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey,” said Dan Hansen “Your trust and support have made these 50 years possible, and we can’t wait to create the next chapter together.”

Join us at the IAAPA Expo, November 17–21 in Orlando, FL as we celebrate 50 years of delivering dependable, quality equipment and unmatched customer service. Visit our booth for a special unveiling on Tuesday, November 18 12:00pm and see why J&J Amusements is trusted worldwide.