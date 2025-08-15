Aardman at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025

As Aardman prepares to mark its 50th anniversary in 2026, our Attractions and Live Experiences team is heading to IAAPA Europe in Barcelona next month ready to showcase our dynamic portfolio of immersive experiences that bring our iconic and globally loved brands to life in unforgettable ways.

To kick off the 50th celebrations, we’re bringing our characters to The Festival of Light showcase event at Longleat in Wiltshire which launches in November. The theme for 2025 is British Icons featuring Wallace & Gromit and friends which will display our characters in lantern form for the very first time. Visitors will journey through illuminated scenes from Mossy Bottom Farm, West Wallaby Street and more beloved Aardman moments. More experiential anniversary partnerships will be announced soon.

Looking ahead, excitement is building for our upcoming feature film, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, set for release in 2026. The film offers partners fresh themes to explore and gives fans the chance to see Shaun in a whole new light. This new adventure will set the stage for Shaun’s global spotlight in 2027, as the lunar Year of the Sheep is celebrated worldwide. We’ll be launching a vibrant international campaign powered by our thriving Shaun the Sheep licensing programmes in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

2027 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Shaun the Sheep TV series. To honour this milestone, we’ll be building a global anniversary campaign and unveiling a brand-new sculpture design which will be available as part of our popular art trail programme in partnership with Wild in Art.

To explore opportunities with our globally loved brands across Attractions and Live Experiences, meet the team at the Experience UK Booth 2-118.