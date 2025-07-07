Kraftverket debuts at Liseberg

On July 4, it was finally the world premiere of this summer’s major new ride at Liseberg – Kraftverket – a whirlwind high speed carousel that, with its 3.5 G forces, tests the passengers from the first moment. 40 brave riders had been selected to test the Kraftverket before everyone else. ‘Powerful’, ‘awesome’, and ‘near-life experience’ were some of the reviews after the first ride.

There were many who felt prompted when Liseberg was looking for first riders. Over 1600 wanted to be the first to ride Kraftverket and 20 people in the age range of 10–76 years were selected as the winners, and could all bring a friend.

– How we’ve longed for this. The plans for Kraftverket with its perfect location in the middle of the Valkyria rollercoaster helix have been with us since 2016. It feels absolutely fantastic to finally be able to open the ride, says Andreas Andersen, CEO and President of Liseberg.

Kraftverket is a nostalgic but modern nod to Breakdance– a beloved classic that was in the park between 1987 and 1993. The award-winning ‘Breakdance 5’ model from Huss represents the very latest in attraction innovation – and Kraftverket is only the second of this new generation of classic high-speed carousels being built.

The ride is part of a new themed area linking the Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel with the older parts of the park. When built out, the area will be an homage to the industrial heritage of Gothenburg.

– Liseberg has a long tradition of building flat rides, but always adding an extra twist. Kraftverket combines a powerful ride with a story, decoration, music and lighting – all elevating the ride-experience to the next level, says Liseberg’s creative director David Schofield, Quarryfold Studios.