Universal Orlando Resort announces details about the Fall return of the popular Universal Volcano Bay Nights

ORLANDO — Today, Universal Orlando Resort reveals details for the fall edition of its popular event, Volcano Bay Nights – running Friday nights from September 5 to October 31. During the exclusive event, guests and clients will enjoy after-dark access to the picturesque water theme park and an array of exciting experiences – including all-new fun with Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront villains within the lava-lit paradise.

Volcano Bay Nights guests will have access to Volcano Bay beginning at 4:00 p.m., with the exclusive, limited-capacity event officially taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy:

Lower wait times at their favorite attractions, including TeAwa the Fearless River – where guests take a thrilling whitewater ride along a roaring river of rapids; Ko’okiri Body Plunge – where guests brave a 125-foot drop; Krakatau Aqua Coaster – the park’s marquee attraction that sends guests twisting, turning and plummeting through the volcano; and more.

Live entertainment throughout the park, including a Beach Bash on Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ, and photo ops with the iconic Mystery Machine and popular characters Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne – along with some of the villains from the animated series, including Ghost Clown.

Complimentary snacks like Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce, and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn. Guests can also choose from more than 100 drink choices and enjoy refills throughout the event with Coca-Cola beverages in a Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.

Additional specialty menu items available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona and select snack stands. Guests can also purchase delicious Volcano Bay fare from Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, Whakawaiwai Eats, Kunuku Boat Bar and The Feasting Frog.

Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are available for purchase starting today for $105.44 per person.