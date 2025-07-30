Subscribe
Digital Issue

EXTRA! EXTRA! The August 2025 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • GCII’s Wild Buffalo stampedes into France’s La Mer de Sable
  • Thrilling Siren’s Curse descends onto the Cedar Point midway
  • Fantasiana adds Mack Rides’s Big Dipper coaster dubbed Helios
  • Walibi Belgium debuts Gerstlauer Airtime Coaster — Mecalodon
  • Quassy Amusement Park adds two new rides, train engine in 2025
  • New Malibu Jack’s in North Richmond Hills exceeds expectations
  • Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay elevates Pigeon Forge mini-golf, literally
  • Beautiful weather, but attendance down at San Diego County Fair
  • Michigan’s annual Alpenfest draws crowds, record midway revenue
  • Kings Island’s Soak City debuts WhiteWater racing water coaster
  • World’s Largest Swimming Lesson draws thousands to the water
  • New water oasis, serving adults, opens at Carowinds’ waterpark
  • Meow Wolf Grapevine adds new revenue stream: Prime Materia
  • Raising the curtain on Epic Universe’s live entertainment offerings
  • Focus on the Horizon: Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park’s Caroline ‘CC’ Cannon
  • Rye Playland continues operations with Zamperla assistance
  • Great White surges back into 2025 with new trains, updates
  • AIMS International: Keeping rides running smoothly, even as temperatures rise
  • Chance Rides announces the launch of new, all-electric eTrams
  • Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board hold meeting
  • Dollywood’s classic Blazing Fury reopens at after enhancements ... and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!

Subscribe to the

Amusement Today

Digital Newspaper

Amusement Today publishes 14 issues every year, with more than 700 pages of amusement park, water park, business, carnival and safety news!

Subscribe nOW

Advertise

With Us!

Reach key decision-makers in the amusement park industry! From eye-catching digital magazine ads to targeted online placements, including banners, email features, and social media boosts, we offer effective exposure across platforms to keep your brand top of mind.

Download Media Kit

Proud member of the following associations

AIMSlogo
American Coaster Enthusiasts
ASTM f24 logo
Carnival world Museum
IAAPA Logo
IAFEnetworkLogoSPout
logo
International Ride Training
NJAA Logo
NAARSO
RollerCoasterMuseum transparent
NEAAPA Logo
nprthwest showmens club logo
OABA logo
PACE Logo
PAPA Logo
Showman's League of America
WWA Logo
Subscribe

Send press releases to editorial@amusementtoday.com for coverage on all our media outlets

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram