Endless Surf to power year-round swell on Florida’s Gulf Coast at Shell Point Surf Club

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Endless Surf is proud to announce its partnership with Shell Point Beach & Surf Club, a new public surf park set to make waves on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Following unanimous approval from Panama City Beach’s city council, Shell Point has officially launched plans for its 10.5-acre surf destination powered by next-generation ES36 wave pool technology.

The announcement has already been met with widespread excitement—not only from the local Emerald Coast community eager for a new chapter in recreation and tourism, but also from the global surf industry, where Shell Point has been recognized as a standout addition to the growing surf park landscape.

A Surf Club with Community at Its Core

Shell Point Surf Club isn’t just about waves—it’s about fostering a lifestyle. The world-class facility will feature:

Family-friendly beach, pools, spas, leisure zones, and kids’ splash pad

Two-story open-air clubhouse with restaurant, bar, private dining, event space and sunset roof top

Members Beach Club with private pool and spa

Swim up bar with infinity views of the Endless Surf Lagoon

Surf Center with retail store, surfboard showroom, and full surf rental program from boards to wetsuits

Surf Academy with performance surf coaching catering to beginners all the way to pros

Spaces designed for competitions, events, and gatherings

Coastal-inspired architecture and design to complement the charm of the Gulf Coast

The site is ideally situated in Pier Park City Center, right next door to Top Golf in the heartbeat of Panama City Beach, just a few blocks from the ocean. Drawing from the 7 million-plus annual visitors to Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast, Shell Point Surf Club aims to be a year-round magnet for locals, tourists, and surfers from across the Southeast and beyond.

“This project is the result of years of hard work and a lifetime of dreaming. Dreaming about those rare days of waves on the Gulf Coast, and now we’re making those dreams a world-class reality.” says Warren Smith, Co-Founder.

“Together with my good friend and partner in waves, Cole Davis, and the entire Shell Point team, we’re beyond psyched to finally announce our partnership with Endless Surf. Their next-generation wave technology gives us the freedom to custom-shape that experience, from mellow rollers to powerful, high-performance waves. This will allow for surfers of any level to shred so we can shape the future of surfing on the Gulf.”

Wave Technology Designed for Surf Progression

At the heart of Shell Point Surf Club will be Endless Surf’s ES36 lagoon, engineered to deliver world-class waves to suit the needs of any surf style. From playful peelers for beginners to dynamic, overhead waves for advanced surfers seeking barrels, airs, and progressive maneuvers, the Endless Surf lagoon provides versatility in wave creation.

“With our Swell Studio software, we’re able to customize waves section-by-section, offering sessions that suit everything from learn-to-surf programs to elite trainings and events” says Cheyne Magnusson, Surf Design and Operations Manager at Endless Surf. “This wave customization will be especially exciting in a place like Florida’s fickle Gulf Coast, a region that has the passion for surfing, but not always the waves. We’re all stoked to get to work and make these Gulf Coast dreams a reality!”

The Endless Surf system also allows operators the flexibility to run multiple surf zones simultaneously. In Split Peak mode which offers lefts and rights, The Peak zone delivers more advanced surf while The Shore offers beginner friendly waves. In contrast for a longer and more premium experience, Single Peak mode delivers lefts or rights that run the entire length of the lagoon.

“Never thought I’d be this fired up to surf on the Gulf Coast of Florida!” exclaims Blair Conklin, pro surfer and skim boarder. “I’m honored to be both an ambassador and owner in an Endless Surf pool that will give surfers of all skill levels the chance to ride waves. Sharing waves with people is the best feeling in the world, and I truly believe Shell Point is going to lead the way in making that experience possible for everyone.”

With city approvals secured, Shell Point Surf Club is on track to begin construction in early 2026, with doors set to open in 2027. As momentum continues to build, the project promises to deliver an authentic surf experience from Endless Surf and a vibrant hub for surf culture in the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast.