The Big Bugabaloo and Bug Day Camp at the Fort Wayne Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Giant bugs have taken over the Fort Wayne Zoo! Join us August 1 through September 28 for The Big Bugabaloo to see larger than life bug displays, get up close with unique bugs from around the world, and learn about the important role bugs play in our ecosystem. Come face to face with a tarantula, African millipedes, and other exotic big bugs in our care.

The Big Bugabaloo is free with paid Zoo admission. Photos and logo are attached. Guests pre-K through fourth grade can sign up now for Bug Day Camp. Our Bug Day Camp lets campers discover the wonders of bugs! Exciting adventures await each camp day with exclusive opportunities to meet bugs, engage in Zoo tours, and more!