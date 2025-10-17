Universal Studios Hollywood initiates its first launch of “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” as preparations continue for its highly anticipated 2026 opening

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood begins extended testing with its first launch of the “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” ride vehicles as the theme park’s first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster prepares to open in 2026.

The train containing the four ride vehicles, including the Dodge Charger, will be concealed during this initial test phase with the remaining ride vehicles revealed at a later date.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will feature 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as guests travel along 4,100 feet of elaborate track—the equivalent of nearly 12 football fields—constructed with sound reduction technology.

This innovative roller coaster, conceived to immerse guests within Universal Pictures’ exhilarating Fast & Furious universe, features groundbreaking technology designed to create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at fast speeds while speeding along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within an expansive garage-like structure before settling into one of four ride vehicles, designed to look like the iconic cars from the films, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

The “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of contemporary roller coasters across its global theme parks.

The ride will join Universal Studios Hollywood’s slate of unprecedented groundbreaking attractions, including the interactive land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, featuring the critically-acclaimed “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride; “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” highly immersive land that features Hogsmeade™ village, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™ rides; “Jurassic World—The Ride”; Illumination’s award-winning “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem”; Springfield, U.S.A. and “The Simpsons Ride™”; “TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride-3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,” as well as the theme park’s signature, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour attraction.

About Fast & Furious Saga: Over the course of eleven films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. Following 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the blockbuster franchise expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the hit spin-off title, Hobbs & Shaw. The tenth and most recent chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, Fast X, raced into theaters May 2023.