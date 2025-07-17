Journey around the world as Grand Carnivale returns to Kings Island

MASON, Ohio — The sights, sounds and flavors of international culture come alive at Kings Island as Grand Carnivale returns this Saturday, July 19. The multi-sensory festival fills the park with live music, cultural crafts and authentic cuisine, culminating in an end-of-the-night grand finale filled with fireworks, lasers, lights and drones.

International Entertainment

The King and Queen of Grand Carnivale kick off the festivities at the Royal Opening Ceremony, a cavalcade of music near the park’s signature Eiffel Tower. At Hot Rhythm Nights, a high-intensity interactive song and dance production elevates the sounds of the festival with a blend of current and throwback party anthems.

The can’t-miss Spectacle of Color Parade, featuring extravagantly decorated floats, makes its way along International Street and surrounding areas. As the parade makes select stops along the route, guests can dance, party and celebrate with the parade’s performers.

Each evening at Grand Carnivale ends at the Royal Send-Off party with its finale of fireworks, music, colorful lights and aerial drones.

Cultural Cuisine

Authentic creations from five different countries come right to Kings Island during Grand Carnivale. Some of the flavorful fare includes Mongolian Beef Fried Rice and Bang Bang Chicken from China; Apricot Baked Brie from France; Pretzel Bites and Chicken Schnitzel Sliders from Germany; Italian Sausage Hoagie from Italy; and Paella from Spain. These festival tastes can be purchased a la carte at each location.

Grand Carnivale’s variety of beverages include the event’s signature drink, the Carnivale Cocktail with its tropical flavors combined with spiced and white rum; the Melon Mixer, a vibrant mix of melon liqueur, zesty citrus and a hint of sweetness; and the Raspberry Beret, a frozen drink with hints of lemon and lime combined with Chambord raspberry liqueur. Non-alcoholic mocktails are also available.

Family-Friendly Festivities

The celebration of cultures and education combine with the kid-friendly Passport to Adventure, available at Carnivale Central. Guests can grab their Passport and journey around the world, scanning QR codes in each country to learn more about their history, earning special stamps and receiving a grand prize once completed.

At Carnivale Crafts, guests can be a part of the festivities and dress to impress by creating their own dazzling crowns, Carnivale mask or Carnivale noise maker to bring to the Spectacle of Color Parade.

More Flavor to Savor

For a limited time, guests can also enjoy a new summertime treat. At Street Funnel, the Bomb Pop® Sundae, featuring vanilla ice cream topped with raspberry sauce, red, white and blue sprinkles and a Bomb Pop® Original will provide refreshment in the summer heat. This exclusive item is only available through Aug. 31.

Grand Carnivale runs Saturday, July 19 through Sunday, August 3 and is included with park admission. Festival dining experiences have a nominal fee.